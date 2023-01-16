Dive into the world of Oblivion in Skyrim with Skyblivion. Keep reading to learn more about Skyblivion’s release date, gameplay, and story.

Skyblivion Release Date: 2025

Skyblivion will come out in 2025. It will be available for PC, however it is not a standalone game that players can download and immediately play. It requires the player to own both Skyrim: Special Edition and Oblivion with all its DLCs.

Skyblivion Gameplay

Skyblivion is an open-world first and third-person action role-playing game. As this game uses the Skyrim engine, it plays very similarly to Skyrim. Players will be selecting one of the various races, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. After creating a character, the player is then free to do whatever they want. As this is an open-world game, players can choose to either play the main storyline, do the various side questlines, or just ignore to do any of them.

Of course, as the player explores, they will face off against various enemies looking to cut them down. When that happens, players can use a variety of weapons and magic to protect themselves. This includes huge weapons like battleaxes and greatswords, as well as smaller weapons like daggers and the like. Players can also use magic to take their enemies down, like fire and ice magic. There are also ranged weapons like bows that will help players dispatch enemies from afar.

Skyblivion will also be following Skyrim’s skill progression, as compared to Oblivion’s. This means players can level up their skills by continuously using them. Whenever enough skills level up, the player themselves will level up. This is much simpler than Oblivion’s skill system, which required players to level a specific set of skills to level their character up.

Skyblivion Story

The story follows Oblivion’s story, and like all Elder Scrolls games, you start in a prison. It turns out that the prison cell you were in is also where the Emperor’s secret escape route is, and through various coincidences, you find yourself protecting him from assassins. This, however, ends in tragedy, as the Emperor gets taken down by said assassins. Before dying, however, he gave you a quest to find the heir to the throne. The Emperor trusts you, as you appeared in his dreams before. It is then up to you to look for this heir, and help him take his rightful place on the throne.

For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.