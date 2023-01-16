The Skyblivion team recently released a new trailer, detailing the game’s release date, as well as calling for volunteers.

The Skyblivion team recently released a new trailer for their upcoming mod. The trailer showed off quite a few of the game, including the insides of an Oblivion portal, the Dark Brotherhood, and more. It also showed off quite a bit of gameplay, including combat, as well as horseback riding. After showing off what the game has to offer, the trailer then showed off Skyblivion’s release date. Well, to be exact, it was a release year. The mod will come out in 2025, which developers said is “the latest” that the game will come out.

They did, however, mention that it would be possible to beat this estimated release year. They said that if they got more volunteers, it would be possible for Skyblivion to come out earlier. The trailer itself showed off where interested players could volunteer for the project. There are various places where players could volunteer, such as in 3D modeling, Navmeshing, Quests, Level Designers, and more. They, however, said that they are not looking for testers, musicians, video editors, or voice actors. If you have the skills for the aforementioned roles, then try your hand at volunteering.

Skyblivion is a project that aims to bring the entirety of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion into the Skyrim engine. This project started back in 2012, and development has been ongoing since then. This game is first and foremost a passion project, so players should not expect them to be as fast as full-time developers in making this mod. When it does come out, however, I believe that this will be a hit, as personally, Oblivion was a pretty good game. I will definitely be looking forward to this mod’s release once it does come out.

That's all the news we have from Skyblivion's trailer, including its release date and call for volunteers.