Slaycation Paradise Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story

Get your bootstraps on for a vacation of a lifetime. Check out Slaycation Paradise details here, including release date, gameplay, and story.

Slaycation Paradise Release Date: August 18, 2022

Slaycation Paradise comes out on August 18, 2022, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch.

Slaycation Paradise is your typical top-down twin-stick shooter but with a very strange premise. Instead of being an out-of-luck character who needs to use their will and wits to survive in a situation they were forced into, this game instead offers willing players an immersive experience where they get to choose to be with mobs of zombies and otherworldly beings.

Slaycation Paradise Story

Other games put you in the shoes of an out-of-luck character stuck in an unfortunate circumstance, like a zombie apocalypse or an alien invasion. In these games, it gets frantic and stressful because the character you’re playing didn’t want to be there, and had no choice but to fend for themselves to survive, lest they die.

In this game, you get to choose to be in the middle of chaos. In this game, you visit this state-of-the-art facility willingly to take your worries from daily life away and get right into the heat of action. Warp to different scenarios through inter-dimensional portals to experience the thrill of being in the apocalypse. Because you want to.

Slaycation Paradise Gameplay

Slaycation Paradise plays like your typical top-down twin-stick shooter which allows you to control your character with one stick and your aim with the other, using face buttons for actions. Special for this game is the ability to set up C.A.T. kits – Construction Assembly Turrets, that will help you keep the hordes of enemies at bay before you get eaten alive by them and resurrected through one of the facility’s respawn vats. With many apocalyptic destinations, weapons, and weapon upgrades to unlock, Slaycation Paradise will have you coming back for more.