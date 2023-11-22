Sledgehammer Celebrates Modern Warfare 3 Engagement Records

Sledgehammer Games celebrates Modern Warfare 3's record-breaking launch success and teases exciting future content.

In a recent announcement, Sledgehammer Games, the renowned studio behind the celebrated Call of Duty franchise, has expressed immense gratitude and excitement following the unparalleled success of their latest offering, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Within a mere two weeks of its much-anticipated launch, Modern Warfare 3 has already shattered engagement records, cementing its status as the zenith of the Modern Warfare Trilogy.

Sledgehammer Games' announcement came in the form of a heartfelt message to their vast Call of Duty community. The studio conveyed deep appreciation for the overwhelming response the game has received, stating, “This season, we are thankful for you. Thank you for a historic launch. Just two weeks in, Modern Warfare 3 has already set records with the highest engagement in the new Modern Warfare Trilogy!” This remarkable achievement underscores the game’s instant and widespread appeal among players globally.

In their message, Sledgehammer Games extended their heartfelt thanks to the dedicated fanbase. The studio acknowledged the invaluable role that player feedback and passion have played in refining and enhancing the overall quality of the game. The message also highlighted the joy of communal play, noting, “Thank you for playing with us – it’s been a blast, and there’s much more fun in store!” This emphasis on community interaction and player involvement has been a cornerstone of the game’s development strategy, fostering a strong sense of belonging among the players.

Furthermore, Sledgehammer Games took a moment to acknowledge the achievements of their industry colleagues at Treyarch. They recognized the groundbreaking success of MW Zombies and congratulated them for setting a new benchmark within the Modern Warfare series. The studio attributed this remarkable accomplishment to the vibrant, dedicated player community, which has been instrumental in reaching such milestones.

In a move to commemorate this historic success and to express their gratitude, Sledgehammer Games announced a special event for the players. They declared a triple feed holiday weekend, featuring Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass XP, allowing players to maximize their gaming experience. This initiative not only serves as a token of appreciation but also as an incentive to encourage further engagement within the game's dynamic world.

As a teaser for future developments, the announcement concluded with an exciting call to action for the community to mark their calendars for the Season 1 launch on December 6. This launch promises new maps, an abundance of exciting content, and more thrilling experiences for the Call of Duty community. The studio hinted at the anticipation of continued success and engagement in the evolving world of Modern Warfare 3, indicating that this is just the beginning of a more immersive and expansive gaming experience.

Sledgehammer Games’ focus on continuous innovation and player-centric development has been evident in the success of Modern Warfare 3. The game’s record-breaking engagement is not only a testament to its quality but also to the enduring popularity of the Call of Duty franchise. The studio's commitment to delivering exceptional gaming experiences has solidified its position as a leader in the gaming industry.

Sledgehammer Games' recent announcement is not merely a reflection of current success but also underscores the enduring appeal and adaptability inherent in the Call of Duty franchise. With the studio's keen ear to the player base, there's a promising outlook for a prolonged and vibrant lifespan for the game, ensuring that it continues to resonate with and captivate players in the long run.