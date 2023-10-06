A new Slime 3K: Rise Against Despot demo is coming next week during Steam Next Fest, ahead of the game’s upcoming release into Steam Early Access on November 2.

Fans of the Despot series will get to try out the latest entry that delves into bullet hell territory. Playing as a sentient green slime and fighting against artificial pink humans, play Slime 3K: Rise Against Despot during the Steam Next Fest next week starting October 9, with the demo sticking around for the foreseeable future even after the game’s early access release a month later.

Players will get to enjoy a new and unhinged take on bullet hell/survivor games, with methods of violence only limited by their own creativity. As a roguelite, players get to build a deck that allows them to customize their gameplay, giving them opportunities to use anything as a weapon, from undead zombies to exploding watermelons. Celebrate each successful run and prepare yourself against the Despot’s own crazy creations. Players are invited to build a deck of crazy weapons, grow stronger, and devour massive hordes of enemies as a murderous sentient jelly blob on the path of revenge against its creator amidst an unhinged rogue-lite bullet heaven.

Slime 3K introduces an elaborate deck-building system and a wealth of weapons and traits. Spill acid on the floor, mow puny humans down with an AK-47, summon zombies, and even launch exploding watermelons in an auto-shooter with survivor-like gameplay that encourages creative experimentation and expands on the gameplay formula pioneered by titles like Vampire Survivors, Brotato, and Halls of Torment.

Slime 3K: Rise Against Despot debuts on Steam Early Access for Windows PC on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. It will support English, Russian, Brazilian Portuguese, French, Italian, German, Spanish (Spain), Japanese, Korean, Traditional and Simplified Chinese languages.

