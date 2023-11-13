Slipknot's ex-drummer Jay Weinberg opens up about his 'blindsided' departure from the heavy metal masked band.

Weinberg hopped on social media on Saturday and expressed how he felt “blindsided” about being let go from the group after ten years, according to Billboard.

Jay Weinberg's reaction to Slipknot's decision to let him go

“I was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call that I did on the morning of November 5th; the news of which, most of you learned shortly after,” the drummer wrote on Instagram. “However, I've been overwhelmed by — and truly grateful for — the outpouring of love and support I've received from this incredible community I consider to be my creative and artistic home.”

Just a week earlier, the announcement that Slipknot parted ways with him was announced.

The band said in a statement, “No one can ever replace Joey Jordison's original sound, style, or energy, but Jay honored Joey's parts and contributed to the last three albums, and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it.”

The masked band added, “But as ever, Slipknot is intent on evolving. The band has decided to make a creative decision and to part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds.”

As for a replacement for the drummer, nobody has been announced yet.

Joey Weinberg has a family history in drumming. His father is Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg. Hopefully, with all of his musical talent at his back, he'll find a new gig soon.