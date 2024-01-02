Fans of the spy series will be happy to hear it's been renewed.

Fans of Slow Horses can get excited because the Apple TV+ series has been renewed for Season 5.

The quick-witted spy drama series stars Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, who is returning with his M15 agents, Variety reports.

Slow Horses renewed for Season 5

Season 5 hasn't confirmed a director yet, but it is set to be adapted from the fifth book, London Rules, in Mick Herron's spy series.

The logline for Season 5 reads, “Everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Jackson Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, London Rules should always apply.”

The popular Apple TV+ series debuted in 2022 and is about British intelligence agents who are quite dysfunctional. For a variety of reasons, their careers haven't fared too well, and they've been moved to Slough House, which is where the nickname Slow Horses comes from.

Along with Oldman, it stars Jack Lowden and Kristin Scott Thomas. It was adapted for television by Will Smith and is produced by See-Saw Films for Apple TV+.

As for executive producers it includes Will Smith, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Julian Stevens, and Graham Yost.

Recently, it earned a Golden Globe nomination for Oldman's performance.

As for how many streaming hours it received, Apple TV+ doesn't release any data on that. However, since it's galloping into Season 5, we can only assume Slow Horses does quite well for the streamer.