Steve Harwell, the frontman of the popular band Smash Mouth, has died at 56 years old, according to TMZ. It was reported over the weekend that Harwell had been given only a few days to live as his health deteriorated, and he ultimately died Sunday morning at his home in Boise, Idaho.

Harwell, known for his distinctive voice and charismatic stage presence, was a prominent figure in the music industry for decades. Smash Mouth gained worldwide fame with hits like “All Star” and “Walkin' on the Sun,” becoming a defining sound of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

News of Harwell's deteriorating health condition surfaced recently, with friends and colleagues expressing their support and well-wishes. The singer dealt with alcohol abuse throughout his life, the artist's manager told TMZ, which led to liver failure. After receiving treatment in the hospital, Harwell returned home to hospice care and was surrounded by friends and loved ones at the time of his passing.

Fans took to social media to share their love and appreciation for Harwell's contributions to music and to offer their thoughts and prayers. Many reminisced about the joy Smash Mouth's music brought into their lives, creating a strong sense of nostalgia.

Tragic to hear about Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth. May he have a peaceful transition. Smash Mouth's performance of 'All Star' in 'Rat Race' is still one of my favorites. https://t.co/mzco54wWer pic.twitter.com/xHCNJPQaIv — Sha Hartley (@shahartley) September 3, 2023

This sad news has had a significant impact on the music community, serving as a reminder of the fragility of life. The music world continues to come together to support and honor the legacy of Steve Harwell and Smash Mouth, whose songs have left an indelible mark on pop culture.