ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

SMU has been one of the better teams in the ACC, while Notre Dame has been a giant disappointment. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a SMU-Notre Dame prediction and pick.

SMU is 19-6 after starting the season with quality wins against Washington State, Stanford, and Pitt. The losses have been to Mississippi State, Duke, North Carolina, Louisville, and Wake Forest. This team goes as Boopie Miller goes on offense in the backcourt. Miller is the biggest reason the Mustangs have become an ACC wildcard, and they can get back on track in this matchup.

Notre Dame is 11-14 this season and has lost four of its last five games. It has suffered significant losses against Houston, Creighton, Georgia, Duke, North Carolina, Duke, and Louisville. Markus Burton has been massive for the Fighting Irish, especially in the backcourt. Burton is the biggest key for the Fighting Irish bouncing back in this game against the Mustangs.

Here are the SMU-Notre Dame College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: SMU-Notre Dame Odds

SMU: -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -134

Notre Dame: +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How to Watch SMU vs. Notre Dame

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: ACC Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why SMU Will Cover The Spread/Win

SMU's offense is statistically the highest-scoring in the ACC. The Mustangs score 82.1 points per game, have a 47.8% field goal percentage, and shoot 38.2% from behind the arc. On KenPom, they have jumped to 31st in adjusted offense, with a 118.2 rating.

This offense is extremely balanced. Six Mustangs average over double digits in scoring, and Boopie Miller is the scoring leader, averaging 13.4 points per game. This offense is also top-50 in assists, averaging 16.4 per game, and Miller is the assist leader, averaging 5.7 per game.

This offense has the balance to cut through and score against the Fighting Irish easier than other offenses in the ACC. Notre Dame's defense is in the top half of the ACC, but SMU has too many ways to beat teams, which should be the case in this matchup.

Notre Dame has struggled on offense all year, and consistency has not been there. They score 73.2 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 45.5%, and have a three-point percentage of 36.5%. KenPom still ranks this offense in the top 80, with a 113.8 rating.

Three Fighting Irish players are averaging over double digits this season, with Markus Burton being the most consistent scorer on the team, averaging 21.3 points per game. Burton and Matt Allocco are tied for the team lead in assists with three per game. However, this team has struggled to get more involved and only averages 11.8 assists per game.

Burton makes this entire team go on offense, and he should be able to score on an SMU defense that has struggled to find much consistency. Still, Burton can't do it all alone, which might be the most significant issue, even with the game in South Bend.

Notre Dame's defense has struggled to keep up with its offense this season. They allow 70.9 points per game, 44.6% from the field, and 31.8% from behind the arc. This defense is extremely low on analytics, with a 105.9 rating.

Then, down low, Kebba Njie has been the best rebounder and is the block leader, averaging 6.4 and 0.6, respectively. Njie has done everything down low for Notre Dame.

This perimeter defense has also struggled and lacks depth. Two Fighting Irish players average at least one steal, with Burton leading the team with 1.7 per game. Notre Dame's defense has struggled, and this is an awful matchup against SMU and their high-powered offense this season. The game being in South Bend helps, but SMU has too much for this defense.

Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread/Win

SMU's defense has been inconsistent at best and has struggled all season. They allow 71.4 points per game, 40.2% from the field, and 32.5% from behind the arc. However, they are still a top 70 offense in KenPom, with a 101.8 rating.

The Mustangs' frontcourt on the glass has been a solid unit. Matt Cross leads the team in rebounding with 8.2 per game, and Samet Yigitoglu is the leader in blocks with 1.1 per game.

Their perimeter defense has not been as good as down low. Two players average at least one steal, and the team leader is B.J. Edwards, averaging 2.2 per game. SMU's defense has been unimpressive, but they get a solid matchup against a Notre Dame offense that has struggled in its own right.

Final SMU-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick

SMU's offense is the best thing in this game. The Mustangs have the balance, and thanks to Miller, one of the best players in this game. Burton has much to like for the Fighting Irish, but he is outmatched. Expect SMU to win and cover on the road.

Final SMU-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick: SMU -2.5 (-105)