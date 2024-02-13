Here's some sneaky good free agents the Falcons should go after in 2024 NFL free agency.

With the NFL season now over, it's time for every team to refocus and start making plans on how their rosters could shape up by the 2024 season. That will first start with NFL free agency that opens up on March 13 at 4 p.m. ET, though negotiating can begin with impending free agents at 12 p.m. ET on March 11. One of those teams will be the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons, like every other team in the league, have their own set of players set to hit free agency in March. They'll have 21 set to hit the market, all coming from some significant positions of interest that will need to be addressed by new head coach Raheem Morris and staff. Some of those include cornerback, quarterback, wide receiver, and even linebacker.

The Falcons are likewise to make cuts leading up to free agency so they can make the additional room to sign or even re-sign players from last year's roster to new deals in 2024. Looking at the list of potential free agents this spring, there are a few the Falcons should take a look at to spruce up and complete their roster for the 2024 season. Let's take a look.

Joshua Dobbs, QB – Minnesota Vikings

It's no secret that the Falcons are in desperate need for some order in the quarterback room. They'll have the No. 8 pick in the draft, which could feasibly be good enough to get one of the highly touted quarterbacks, or they could even move up. It's unlikely that Desmond Ridder is going anywhere, but it's also important to note just how much they may trust him. At best, Ridder is likely QB2 behind someone. That's likely not to be Taylor Heinicke.

By cutting Heinicke, the Falcons can cut $8.5 million in cap space, according to Spotrac. That would be a significant increase toward their cap space and to open up for potential free agents, like Joshua Dobbs, even though he's likely to be a cheaper option compared to Heinicke.

Joshua Dobbs had some flashing moments in 2023, including embarrassing the Falcons in Mercedes-Benz Stadium after coming to the Minnesota Vikings just days earlier and not knowing the playbook. He would be more than a serviceable backup, which was last proven to be a massive necessity due to all the QB1 injuries. The biggest problem in this case would be where the veteran leadership in the quarterback room is coming from if you have Ridder, Dobbs, and a potential rookie.

Gabe Davis, WR – Buffalo Bills

The Falcons also need some help for their wide receiver corps, where it looks like for now that Drake London may be one of the few options. Atlanta has four wide receivers hitting the free-agent market come March, including Mack Hollins, Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller, and Khadarel Hodge.

Davis would be a nice complement to London, who looked to be finding his stride toward the end of the 2023 season. Davis was one of Josh Allen's favorite targets in Buffalo over the last four years, with 163 catches on 299 targets for 2,730 yards at 16.7 per reception and 27 touchdowns, with only three fumbles, according to Pro-Football-Reference. He's also, at 24, been healthy, playing in all but two games in four seasons. If the Bills decide not to re-sign, this would be a nice move by the Falcons.

Javon Kinlaw, DT – San Francisco 49ers

Javon Kinlaw is just one of the long lists of free agents that the 49ers will have once 2024 NFL free agency opens. However, it's unlikely that they'll re-sign him.

The former South Carolina Gamecock hardly lived up to any hype that was given to him when San Francisco picked him in the first round of the 2020 draft. Of course, some of that is due to a litany of injuries that have plagued his NFL career to date, limiting his playing time to just 10 games over in 2021 and 2022.

Javon Kinlaw was available in all 17 games this past season, starting in six, where he had 25 tackles, four tackles for a loss, six QB hits, and 3.5 sacks. He still has a ton of potential due simply to his raw athleticism and will likely be picked up by some team willing to give him a chance on a one to two-year deal with a chance to prove himself for a larger deal. This might be one that the Falcons take a look at to help improve their defensive front.