It might be a little harder to center yourself with your favorite meditation app after this new movie drops. It was announced Wednesday in Deadline that Jenny Slate — known for her roles in Everything Everywhere All At Once, Parks and Recreation and as a cast member on Saturday Night Live — will topline a horror film called Mindful, about a possessed meditation app that starts killing its followers.

This premise sounds right in the multi-talented Slate’s wheelhouse. In addition to being an actress, Slate is also an author and stand-up, and she’s been on a particularly hot streak lately. Besides her role alongside Michelle Yeoh in the Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once, Slate was also nominated for an Oscar this year in the Best Animated Feature category for Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, a film she co-wrote, co-created, co-produced and voiced as the lead character.

According to the Deadline article, the plot of Mindful centers on Slate’s character Angela’s response when her husband suddenly dies while meditating on the Mindful app: “Angela, deeply suspicious of the new wellness craze, uncovers supernatural forces that have fused with the technology. As the app’s popularity spreads like wildfire, she is forced to confront her own demons and dive into a terrifying ‘out of body’ experience in order to save the ones she loves.”

Leave it to Hollywood and Jenny Slate to find a way to make relaxation apps the latest source of anxiety-producing horror. Sounds like those who rely on such apps for their mental well-being may soon have to find a backup plan.