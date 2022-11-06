Dusty Baker, as well-respected of a manager as he is, could never escape the specter of the 2002 World Series that escaped his San Francisco Giants. Last season’s World Series loss did little to quiet down the narrative that the 73-year-old manager just isn’t the guy to get a team over the hump.

But after Jeremy Pena’s heroics, Yordan Alvarez’s clutch home runs, and the Astros’ pitching staff turning up the heat on the Philadelphia Phillies, Dusty Baker is now a World Series winning manager.

“Man, so this is what it feels like?’’ Baker told Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports. “I always wondered how it would feel. Brother, this is unbelievable, isn’t it?’’

It was certainly a long time coming. Baker entered the season in the top 10 of all managers in wins garnered through their managerial career. Every single manager on the list with him had won a World Series, most of them having done so multiple times. You don’t keep a job for that long without the championship credentials to show for it. Now, Baker can say the same.

Dusty Baker has been a Major League manager for 25 seasons. He's won 2,093 games, the most of any manager without a World Series title. In his third trip to the Fall Classic, Dusty Baker finally has his ring. pic.twitter.com/rxdxhVHrJb — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 6, 2022

Baker was clearly living his best life after the title-clinching win, seen here drinking champagne out of an ice sculpture.

sWeet taste of victory. pic.twitter.com/v7cXNJCwUL — Houston Astros (@astros) November 6, 2022

He was also mobbed by his Astros players who all knew how special the moment was for a living legend to cap off his career with.

With an extension looming for Dusty Baker and the Astros’ next generation of stars already stepping up to the plate, safe to say he’ll be chasing the feeling for at least a few more seasons.