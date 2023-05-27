A social media influencer has died after he was seen live streaming himself drinking several bottles of strong alcohol on China’s version of TikTok per CNN. The influencer’s name was “Sanqiange” (or “Brother Three Thousand”) and he was found dead just hours after the live stream.

The challenge was part of a competition with a fellow social media influencer that involved drinking a Chinese spirit that has an alcohol content of between 30% to 60%. The spirit is called Baijiu.

The incident occurred in the early hours of May 16 where Sanqiange participated in the challenge known as “PK,” one of the late social media influencer’s friends told a Chinese outlet per CNN. Per the outlet, “PK” challenges involve one-on-one battles in which influencers compete with each other to win rewards and gifts from viewers, and often involve punishments for the loser – apparently in this case, drinking Baijiu.

“I don’t know how much he had consumed before I tuned in. But in the latter part of the video, I saw him finish three bottles before starting on a fourth,” the friend, identified only as Zhao, told Shangyou News per CNN.

“The PK games ended at around 1 a.m. and by 1 p.m., (when his family found him) he was gone,” he added.

Sanqiange who’s real surname is Wang, was described as “decent and straightforward” but his friend. This was not the first time Wang had participated in contests that involved drinking alcohol and later uploading or live streaming his consumption on the app.

The video of Wang taking part in the PK challenge went viral but is no longer available for viewing.