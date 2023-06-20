Andrew Tate, a social media personality whose hatred of women is no surprise to those who've come across his misogynistic opinions online, was charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women, said Romania's anti-organized crime agency Tuesday.

Charges were also filed against Tate's brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women in a court in Bucharest, Romania's capital, said prosecutors.

The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism said in a statement that the four defendants are alleged to have formed a criminal group in 2021 “in order to commit the crime of human trafficking” in Romania as well as the United States and Britain.

Prosecutors allege that seven female victims were misled and taken to Romania, where they were sexually exploited and subjected by the gang to physical violence. According to the statement, one of the defendants is accused of raping a woman twice in March 2022.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tate, a 36-year-old British-American former professional kickboxer, has lived in Romania since 2017. He had been under house arrest outside Bucharest since April, and was first arrested in December of last year. He has claimed repeatedly that he is not guilty, and that Romanian prosecutors have no evidence. He further alleges that the case is a political conspiracy intended to keep him quiet.

The statement from prosecutors does not specify which of the suspects is accused of rape, but the New York Times is reporting that an anonymous source in the prosecutors' office confirms that it is Andrew Tate facing the rape charge.

Tate sadly boasts nearly seven million followers on Twitter, despite (or more likely, because of) his misogynistic and sexist views. His primary followers on social media are young males. He has made inflammatory statements like women “belong” to men, and he has gone so far as to portray men as “victims” of false rape accusations and feminism.

Andrew Tate has also rather incriminatingly previously told his followers that he chose Romania as his place of residence because “I like living in a society where my money, my influence and my power mean that I’m not below or beholden” to any laws. Yikes.