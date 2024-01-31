Sofia Vergara is setting the record straight on whether or not she paid contractors to fix her home as they filed a lawsuit.

Sofia Vergara is speaking out against the claim that she did not pay contractors to fix her home. According to People, Vergara's lawyer says that the contracting company is attempting to “embarrass” Vergara as a “public persona” by filing a lawsuit on the alleged false claim.

Vergara is being sued by Reside Custom Homes for “allegedly failed to pay two bills for work completed on her Los Angeles mansion totaling $1,700,492.64.” The parties allegedly were to come to an agreement through arbitration, but the company has filed the lawsuit due to “breach of contract, promissory fraud and intentional interference with contractual relations,” among several other items listed in legal documents, according to the publication.

According to Vergara's legal team, Reside had “negligent construction on Vergara’s home that led to $5 million in damages due to delays.” In addition, the construction company did not make repairs when they were brought up and were “ignoring reports” from the representative who was on-site.

“My client made claims against the contractor, Reside, several months before this specious lawsuit was filed,” Vergara's lawyer Martin Singer told the publication in a statement. “Sofia Vergara’s claims were for significant overcharging by Reside, substandard and negligent work, and long delays seeking damages in excess of $5 million.”

He added, “We are confident that my client will prevail in this dispute.”

As for Vergara, she said that Reside's claim is spinning a “false narrative.”

Sofia Vergara Relationship Update

The Los Angeles home that is mentioned in the suit was bought while she was married to actor Joe Manganiello. The two announced they were getting a divorce after seven years of marriage in July.

The Modern Family alum recently got candid on why she and Manganiello didn't work out.

“Well I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger,” she revealed to Spanish newspaper El Pais. “He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom.”

“I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore,” she continued. “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother.”

Vergara's son Manolo was born in 1991. She welcomed her son with then-husband Joe Gonzalez and they needed up getting divorce in 1993.