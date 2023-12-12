SomeOrdinaryGamers Flames The Completionist's Response to Charity Accusations

Analyzing the YouTube dispute between The Completionist and SomeOrdinaryGamers regarding charity fraud allegations.

In a recent development within the YouTube community, SomeOrdinaryGamers, led by Mutahar, has released a detailed 55-minute response video, addressing legal threats and allegations of charity fraud surrounding The Open Hand Foundation (OHF) and implicating Jirard Khalil, also known as The Completionist.

The investigation unfolds

The genesis of this intricate controversy can be traced back to the investigative efforts of prominent YouTubers Karl Jobst and Mutahar. They brought to light suspicions regarding Khalil’s involvement in charity fraud. These allegations were specifically tied to his handling of the finances raised during the Indieland Charity Stream, an event managed by OHF, an organization under the stewardship of Khalil’s family. The crux of the issue was the alleged withholding of a substantial sum, exceeding $600,000 in donations. This situation remained unaddressed until Khalil, following a notable period of reticence, opted to donate these funds and subsequently released a video addressing the accusations.

However, this action did not signify a resolution to the burgeoning controversy. Known for his meticulous and thorough investigative approach, Mutahar responded with a video that was both comprehensive and incisive. He critically examined Khalil’s responses, pointing out the use of convoluted legal jargon seemingly intended to obfuscate and deflect from the central issues at hand. A pivotal moment in Mutahar’s video was a two-minute compilation of footage showing Khalil citing various charities supposedly in partnership with OHF. Khalil later acknowledged these references could be interpreted as “potentially misleading,” a concession that Mutahar chastised as an understatement of the issue’s severity.

Doubts and demands for transparency

The video by Mutahar meticulously dissected how Khalil employed terms such as “main funding support partners” when describing OHF’s interactions with other charitable organizations. Mutahar contended that such terminology was not just imprecise but actively misleading, contributing to a larger narrative that falsely suggested a continuous and direct channeling of donations to these charities.

Mutahar expressed his perspective with unflinching clarity: “In that response, [Khalil] is literally trying to downplay actual misleading claims. The whole story exists because people were misled into believing that their money was going year-over-year to charity when it was really just accumulating in an account,” he stated.

Challenging the audit and verbal assurances

He then turned his attention to Khalil’s attempt to counteract the allegations through the presentation of financial audits. Mutahar dismissed these as insufficient, articulating that while an audit could verify the appropriate movement of funds, it fell short of addressing the crux of the criticism: the solicitation of donations under potentially misleading pretenses. Furthermore, Mutahar raised substantial doubts about the lack of concrete evidence backing Khalil’s verbal claims regarding additional sources of donations.

Mutahar questioned the reliability of such assurances: “How can anybody say that he provided a tangible receipt when he doesn’t show anything on the screen, and he doesn’t show anything linked in the description? It literally requires you to take this man’s word, which over the course of this whole investigation, has shown you should do anything but,” he argued.

The Completionist’s Charity fraud unaddressed

Undeterred by legal threats from The Completionist and OHF, Mutahar continued to emphasize the critical nature of the charity fraud allegations. He voiced his frustration over the failure to adequately address these serious claims and advocated for a response that was not only comprehensive but also transparent.

Hey everyone. I know you all have had questions. I want to assure you all that the funds we have raised together through IndieLand and The Open Hand Foundation are safe, accounted for, and have been donated. $600k went to a leading charity that specializes in FTD, and was… pic.twitter.com/GQjhptwxsA — Jirard The Constructionist (@Completionist) December 9, 2023

Mutahar’s concluding remarks encapsulated his stance: “At the end of the day, charity fraud is the principle argument that we wanted to see addressed, and we failed to see properly addressed in this situation. You can’t just put a Band-Aid on it and say ‘UwU oopsie’, and deflect by mentioning irrelevant points,” he stated.

As this situation unfolds, it continues to capture the attention of the YouTube community and beyond. Both parties remain steadfast in their positions, fueling an ongoing storm of scrutiny and public discourse. This unfolding narrative represents a significant moment in the online creator space, highlighting the complexities and responsibilities that come with influence and public trust. Audiences around the respective communities remain engaged, anticipating further developments in this multifaceted and evolving saga.