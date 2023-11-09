The son of ex-William Morris agent Sam Haskell was arrested Wednesday by the LAPD after a woman's body was found dismembered in a dumpster.

A gruesome murder scene is unfolding in Encino, the heart of Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley, and the son of former Hollywood A-list talent agent Sam Haskell has been arrested in the case, according to TMZ.

Samuel Haskell, 35, was arrested by the LAPD on Wednesday following the discovery of a female victim’s dismembered torso in a strip mall dumpster. A homeless person discovered the body in a bag.

Haskell lived with his wife Mei Haskell and her parents Yanxiang Wang and Gaoshen Li in nearby Tarzana, but Mei and her parents were all recently reported as missing. The body in the dumpster has not yet been identified.

Samuel and Mei Haskell also share three children, who TMZ reports are safe in the custody of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

TMZ further reports that as investigators are searching the Haskell family home, police have reported finding evidence of a crime with blood in the residence.

Samuel Haskell’s father, Sam Haskell Sr., currently runs Dolly Parton’s production company, Magnolia Hill Productions — which has produced several Dolly Parton specials, including “Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas” and “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors.”

Prior to that, the elder Haskell was a big-time Hollywood agent at the William Morris Agency, where during his 27-year-career (before retiring as an agent in 2005) he represented such stars as Dolly Parton, Whoopi Goldberg, Ray Romano, George Clooney, Martin Short, Kirstie Alley, Tony Danza, Debbie Allen, Kathie Lee Gifford, King Charles’ younger brother, Prince Edward.

Haskell Sr. is also the author of a 2009 book entitled Promises I Made My Mother about his pledge to his mother to live a decent life, even as a major Hollywood player. The book, an excerpt of which was published by Today, had a foreword written by Ray Romano.

There has been no comment as of yet from Sam Haskell Sr. at Magnolia Hill Productions. Hauntingly, the crime and Samuel Haskell’s arrest occurred just blocks from Haskell Avenue, a main thoroughfare in the Encino area (though no connection between the Haskell family in question and the street’s namesake is known).