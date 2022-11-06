Sonic Frontiers Release Date, Gameplay, Story, and Details

Sonic Frontiers is upon us. Check out all of the details about Sonic Frontiers, including its release date, gameplay, story, and features.

Sonic Frontiers Release Date: November 8, 2022

Sonic Frontiers is coming out on November 8, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch.

First teased early in 2021 during the Sonic the Hedgehog Anniversary Celebration live stream, Sonic Frontiers was officially revealed in The Game Awards later that year. The Sonic Froniters release date was officially confirmed during GamesCom 2022 last August.

Sonic Frontiers Gameplay

Sonic Frontiers is a third-person action-adventure game with 3D platforming elements. Players take control of the Blue Blur Sonic the Hedgehog as they explore the new, vast open environment of the game, hence making Sonic Frontiers the first Sonic the Hedgehog open-world game. Sonic retains his powers from previous games, such as sprinting at high speeds and at high acceleration, double jumping, sidestepping enemy attacks, and homing into enemies from the air to defeat them. Sonic also received new abilities in this game, mostly combat-oriented, such as the ability to run circles around opponents to beat them, but also running along walls, and using the Cyloop to create a circle of light around objects and interact with them. The Cyloop is a very versatile tool, as Sonic can make a variety of figures with it to receive various bonuses, such as receiving a speed boost when creating infinity symbols. Defeating enemies will grant Sonic experience points, which players can use to purchase additional abilities, adding a role-playing element to the game as well.

Sonic Frontiers’ open-world retains many elements from the world and level design of older Sonic games, populating the open world with rails, ramps, springboards, loops, and of course, rings. The game’s setting, Starfall Islands, can be explored manually, while towers distributed across the map can be activated to reveal new locations – similar to other open-world games. Players can expect different gameplay puzzles in the game, mostly included as a trial to activate the towers, such as speedrunning or orienting statues. Players also have a variety of collectibles they can obtain in their travels including Kocos. Some collectibles can be used to upgrade Sonic’s moveset, while other collectibles, like Memory Tokens, are used to rescue Sonic’s friends. The main quest takes 20–30 hours to finish, while a completionist run will go for as long as 60 hours.

Sega describes the gameplay design for Sonic Frontiers to be a challenge. Sega Creative Officer Takashi Iizuka tells GamesRadar+: “We are challenging ourselves to deliver an all-new style of Sonic action adventure. We’re once again expanding the Sonic Universe, bringing in new environments and additional features, to create a totally new type of open-zone experience.”

Sonic Frontiers Story

In Sonic Frontiers, Sonic and friends are sucked through wormholes. Sonic gets separated from Miles, Knuckles, and Amy, and now Sonic has to find the. An artificial intelligence appears and guides Sonic through Starfall Islands so that they can find and collect the Chaos Emeralds, as well as find Sonic’s friends so they can return home. The concept for Starfall Islands is that it is a world where Dr. Eggman prevailed. But the hope is, even if that is the case, Sonic and friends can still turn things around for the better.

Across Starfall Islands, the players will go against an army of robots led by the mysterious Sage. The game features many boss battles, some of which are so large that players must scale them to attack, ala-Shadow of the Colossus. Bosses provide players a piece of a portal that turns into Cyber Spaces – short, linear levels similar to previous Sonic games like Chaos Worlds. These levels will turn the game into a side-scroller with multiple goals such as time attacks or collection of red rings. Completing these goals will reward players with a key that is required to collect Chaos Emeralds. Collecting all Chaos Emeralds is required for Sonic to transform into Super Sonic, which is required to beat certain bosses.