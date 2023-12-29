Saltburn ends with Barry Keoghan's NSFW dance set to 'Murder on the Dancefloor,' and Sophie Ellis-Bextor reacted to the scene.

“Wasn't quite prepared”

At the end of Saltburn, after Oliver Quick's (Barry Keoghan) plan comes to fruition and he takes out the Catton family, he celebrates. He does so by dancing (sans clothes) throughout their estate. During the duration of the song, Oliver makes his way through nearly every room as he celebrates his victory.

Speaking to People earlier this month, Ellis-Bextor talked about her song's usage in Saltburn. She was warned about what transpires beforehand, but she still “wasn't quite prepared for the visual.

“Seeing it written down as a premise is different,” she continued. “I mean, Barry really went for it. And it's, like, the whole song!”

This is standard practice, though. When an artist's music is used in a film, they are generally given a rundown of what's going to happen. “Whenever your music's used, you get a little synopsis,” she elaborated. “So I saw Emerald's name connected to the project and I already was familiar with her and how talented she is. I've seen Promising Young Woman and really enjoyed it.”

She then revealed, “This little synopsis described how the character would be dancing, but I didn't have any context. I've got quite a quirky sense of humor anyway, so I was like, I think I have to see how this plays out.”

Overall, the Saltburn ending worked for her. “I didn't really know exactly how it would play in terms of the role it was in the movie until I saw it at the screening, but I absolutely loved it,” Ellis-Bextor concluded. “I think it's such a clever, funny, smart film. I really enjoyed it.”

Saltburn is Emerald Fennell's sophomore directorial effort. It follows two university students, Keoghan's Oliver Quick and Jacob Elordi's Felix Catton, and their summer at the titular estate.