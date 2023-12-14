Sophie Turner slyly adds a specific song to her IG story thinking we wouldn't notice

Amidst her divorce from Joe Jonas and a new romance with Peregrine “Perry” John Dickinson Pearson, Sophie Turner, the 27-year-old “Game of Thrones” alum, shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories. The actress posted a screenshot of Rachel Chinouriri's breakup song, “All I Ever Asked,” without providing any caption, JustJared reports.

The lyrics of the song express the pain of a breakup, with Chinouriri singing about uncertainty and the difficulty of asking for respect. In the chorus, she croons, “Just a little more time, was it really that hard to do? / It was all I ever asked of you … Nothing compares to the trouble that I’ve been through.”

Chinouriri had previously shared that “All I Ever Asked” was inspired by a breakup her friend was going through, reflecting on a similar situation she experienced. The song explores the theme of asking for basic respect in a relationship and realizing one's own worth.

Surprisingly, Turner's post led to a celebration from Chinouriri, who shared the unexpected shout-out with her TikTok followers, playfully stating, “GUYS, no one talk to me for 8 months.”

Sophie Turner, known for her infrequent social media posts, has kept a low profile. Her recent Instagram activity stands out, as she rarely uses the platform for personal expressions. The post follows Turner's joint breakup statement with Joe Jonas in September, where they confirmed their split as a “united decision.”

The cryptic nature of Turner's Instagram post has sparked curiosity among fans about the emotions and experiences she may be navigating amid significant changes in her personal life, adding an element of intrigue to her typically private social media presence.