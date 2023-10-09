Sophie Turner posted a rare Instagram Story, seemingly of her wrist and a friendship bracelet with the words Fearless, a month after she and estranged husband Joe Jonas released a statement regarding their divorce, E Online reported.

The Dark Phoenix star's post seems to be a nod to Taylor Swift's second studio album. Turner has worn bracelets like these, most notably in Swift's Eras concerts, which she attended.

In Turner and Jonas' joint statement released on Instagram, they said, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.” They two daughters.

Since then, Sophie Turner has been spotted around town with Taylor Swift, who dated Jonas for a few months in 2008. She also joined the pop star in her most recent attendance of Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets. They were also joined by Swift's friends, actress Blake Lively, her husband, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, and Wolverine himself Hugh Jackman.

The night before, the group went on a girls night out. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany also joined them.

Turner's and Swift's close friendship is arguably best seen not just in their recent outings, but in the pop superstar's lending of the Game of Thrones star and her children her New York apartment to stay in the midst of her divorce from Jonas.