It's been a while since HBO's The Sopranos has been off the air. However, its influence still lingers in New Jersey and beyond.
THR reports that the memorable booth from the series finale, where Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) had his last meal, sold for a whopping $82,000.
Why the Sopranos booth was auctioned off
Due to the parlor remodeling, the 88-year-old Holsten's ice cream shop in Broomfield, NJ, put the booth up for auction. It was on eBay for four days until it landed on the final price tag.
As for what the winning bidder receives, it entails the table, seats, divider wall, and a plaque that reads, “This booth reserved for the Soprano family.”
Holsten's posted about the auction on Instagram. In the post, there are some photos and a caption. It reads, “The time has come. All good things sometimes need an upgrade. The famous Sopranos booth is getting a much needed face-lift. We are auctioning off the well endeared booth on eBay starting today. Place your bid on this once in a lifetime chance to personally own ‘the booth.' Check out our listing here. Obviously, we aren't going to change the nostalgia of our beloved shoppe…we aren't crazy! Just polishing up the place!”
Despite the remodeling, getting rid of the booth is a bit of a gamble. It's become a tourist spot and has to bring in money for the parlor.
View this post on Instagram
The owner of Holsten's, Chris Carley, said, “We still have people coming in asking to sit in the Soprano booth. We still get bus tours on Saturday and on-locaiton tours. Over the summer you'll see people taking pictures outside and people taking pictures of the booth. It's not the frenzy it was when it happened 17 years ago, but it's still quite a popular attraction.”
Hopefully, the Sopranos booth will have a lovely home. For that price tag, I'm guessing it does. And all without the tourists!