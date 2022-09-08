Soulstice Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story

With your sister at your side, fight through enemies hell-bent on bringing destruction to this world. Read on to learn more about Soulstice, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Soulstice Release Date: September 20, 2022

Soulstice will release on September 20, 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Soulstice Gameplay

Soulstice is a third-person hack-and-slash RPG. Though it is a third-person game, the camera controls are more akin to older Devil May Cry games. That is, the camera is locked in place as the player explores, only being allowed to move the camera to look ahead. The camera also changes angles as the player moves from area to area, which may prove to be confusing or frustrating for some players.

In combat, the player has access to an array of weapons. Their primary attack is with their sword, which has a balance of speed and damage. Their secondary attack will change depending on which secondary weapon the player has equipped. The Ashen Enforcer, for example, is an axe-like weapon that prioritizes damage over speed. The Tearing Penance, on the other hand, is a whip that attacks quickly and over a wide area, albeit with lower damage. Players can freely switch secondary weapons during a fight, allowing them to adjust on the fly during combat.

The player is also assisted by their companion, which can block attacks if the button prompt is pressed. This companion is also capable of attacking enemies. While exploring, and when fighting enemies, the companion can activate one of two fields to help the player. Thankfully, these fields correspond to a specific color. This makes it easy to discern which field the player will need in every situation.

The player gets a score after every combat encounter. Points are based on their combo, damage dealt, and other factors. In between fights the player may run into an NPC that allows them to upgrade either their attacks or their companion’s abilities.

Soulstice Story

You play as Briar and Lute, sisters who were reborn as Chimera. Chimeras are warriors whose bodies contain two souls bound as one. The player primarily controls Briar, while Lute, now a shade, accompanies you. Chimeras are the only warriors that can fight against Wraiths, invaders that are threatening to consume all living beings. Briar and Lute are sent to a city that had been overrun by Wraiths and are tasked with reclaiming it. Little do they know about the darkness dwelling within, and what exactly their Order has in plan for them.

