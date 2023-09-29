It is a Sun Belt clash as South Alabama faces off with James Madison. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a South Alabama-James Madison prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

South Alabama enters the game at 2-2 on the season. They started the season as 6.5 points underdogs at Tulane, but Tulane would dominate much of the game, and win 37-17. The next week was a win over Southeast Louisiana before going to play Oklahoma State. They came in as seven-point underdogs to that game and would dominate, winning 33-7 over the Cowboys. then, the next week, it was a major letdown. They were huge favorites over Central Michigan but would fall 34-30 as Central Michigan scored a touchdown with just 13 seconds left in the game.

Meanwhile, James Madison enters the game at 4-0 with a 1-0 record in the conference. They started easy with a 38-3 win over Bucknell, but then they took hour long trip to Virginia. James Madison was down nine going into the fourth quarter, but they scored twice, the second time with just 55 seconds left, to take a 36-35 win over UVA. It would be another tight game the next week against conference foe, Troy. Troy made it close late, but JMU would win 16-14. After two tight games, James Madison would do it again in their fourth game, knocking off Utah State on a fourth-quarter touchdown 45-38.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: South Alabama-James Madison Odds

South Alabama: +2.5 (-106)

James Madison: -2.5 (-114)

Over: 49.5 (-110)

Under: 49.5 (-110)

How to Watch South Alabama vs. James Madison

TV: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN App

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

Why South Alabama Will Cover The Spread

The running game has been great for South Alabama this year. La'Damian Webb leads the way with 52 attempts for 336 yards this year. He has scored six times this year on the ground while also forcing 14 missed tackles. Further, he has six runs this year over 15 yards. Meanwhile, Kestrel Bullock has 255 yards on the ground with a score on 50 attempts. He has also forced eight missed tackles and has three runs this year over 15 yards. Overall, South Alabama has scored nine times on the ground this year, while getting over 2.5 yards downfield before first contact on average.

Meanwhile, Carter Bradley has been solid for South Alabama at quarterback. He is 69-100 passing for 854 yards this year and six scores. He has been much better in the last two games. I the first two games. Bradley fumbled the ball and threw two interceptions with three more turnover-worthy passes. Since then, he has thrown two more turnover-worthy passes, but no interceptions, while increasing his average depth of target and touchdowns. He has also been protected fairly well. He has just 17 pressures in the last two games, with three sacks.

James Madison this year has been a very balanced offensive attack, so South Alabama will need to be solid on defense to slow them down. James Madison is averaging 33.75 points per game so far this year. First, South Alabama needs to slow down the run, and Ke'Shun Brown and Quentin Wilfawn can do just that. They have combined for 23 stops for offensive failures this year, while the team has a 64 percent success rate on defense in running plays. Second, Jamie Sheriff needs to get to the quarterback. He has 11 pressures on the season but has come away with one sack. Finally, they need to make some big plays in the secondary. The team has just two interceptions this year though, while allowing six passing touchdowns.

Why James Madison Will Cover The Spread

Jordan McCloud is tasked with leading the offense for JMU. He has been solid at times this year. On the season he is 66-101 passing for 888 years and eight touchdowns. He has made four big-time throws according to PDD, while pushing the ball downfield. Last time out, he did throw two interceptions, the first two of the season for him. Still, he has just two other turnovers worthy passes the rest of the year, and has been good at protecting the ball through the air. He has also done well with pressure. McCloud has been sacked just four times this year while scrambling three times for positive yardage.

In the receiving game, Reggie Brown has come up solid. He has brought in 14 of 27 targets this year for 354 yards and three scores. Brown has been great after the catch as well, with an average of 12 yards after the catch per reception this year. He does have three drops though, and has come down with just two of nine contested balls this year.

In the run game, it is a two-headed attack for James Madison. Ty Son Lawton has 32 carries this year for 191 yards and three scores. Meanwhile, Kaelon Black has 55 carries for 355 yards but has not found the endzone. Combined, they have caused 13 missed tackles, while both going for over six yards per carry. They are getting good blocking as well, with an average point of first contact nearly three yards downfield.

On defense, Jalen Green has been solid. He has 17 quarterback pressures this year with five sacks. James Madison has 80 total quarterback pressures this year with 18 sacks in just four games. James Madison has also been solid against the run this year. They have 67 stops for offensive failures against the run on just 88 rushing attempts by opponents.

Final South Alabama-James Madison Prediction & Pick

South Alabama has been solid this year, especially in the upset of Oklahoma State. Still, they showed some weaknesses against Central Michigan. James Madison will expose more of those weaknesses. The James Madison offense is quality and balanced. Jordan McCloud can hit some big plays, but with the running game, he has a lot of support. Further, the James Madison pass rush is a menace and will be an issue all day for South Alabama. James Madison has played some close games so far this year, but they get a win by a touchdown in this one.

Final South Alabama-James Madison Prediction & Pick: James Madison -2.5 (-114)