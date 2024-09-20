Shane Beamer and South Carolina football had been excited about LaNorris Sellers' upside. Unfortunately, an ankle injury to the starting quarterback is pushing the Gamecocks to start Robby Ashford vs. the Akron Zips on Saturday. Sellers left last week's game against the LSU Tigers just before halftime and did not return. He did not fully participate in practice this week.

After South Carolina's 36-33 loss to LSU, Ashford was frustrated and spoke about his experience being forced into action against the Tigers.

“When I got in there, we were winning and we got a very great defense,” Ashford said. “I felt like at that time it was the kind of situation where we’ve got the lead, why risk anything? Why not give it to Rocket Sanders, who’s arguably the best running back in the SEC? Why not feed him? Why not just try and let our O-line out-physical those guys because we were all game.”

Unfortunately, the game escaped South Carolina football as the offense dealt with back-to-back three-and-outs. Then LSU gained 175 yards in the third, and the Gamecocks were outscored 20-9.

Shane Beamer, South Carolina football should still win

Ashford continued to defend his team via Grant Grubbs of On3.

“A lot of people can say whatever they want to but never been in my shoes, never had to go through what I went through. They’re still couch coaches, so I don’t really care about what they got to say,” Ashford said. “All those folks can go and say whatever, but I have faith and the utmost trust in Coach (Dowell Loggains) and Coach Beamer with what they want to run. So, I’m never going to sit here and argue about it. My job is to go out there and command the offense and do what I’m asked to do.”

The Gamecocks have been blessed with a great defense this season. PFF grades their defense at 86.3 (14th) coverage at 89.3 (16th). This premium defense should be able to shut out the Akron Zips, one of the worst teams in FBS.