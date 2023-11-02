South Carolina State University secures a $200,000 grant from Aflac to enhance research centers and promote equity in medical fields.

South Carolina State University has recently been awarded a generous grant of $200,000 from Aflac as part of its CareGrant program, per a report by the Post & Courier. This program aims to assist individuals burdened with medical debt and support organizations that strive to improve medical outcomes.

The grant, which was received on October 24th, is the final installment of Aflac's $1 million CareGrant program. South Carolina, a region known for its higher rate of medical debt, was given priority in this initiative.

“This is one way from an Aflac perspective to help reach out and do everything else we can to help close that medical debt gap,” Aflac senior vice president of group voluntary benefits Bob Ruff said.

The $200,000 grant will be divided equally between two research centers in South Carolina. The Health Equity Research and Training Center and the Cancer Disparities Research Center will both benefit from this funding. These centers are dedicated to studying health inequities and providing valuable resources to the community.

With $100,000 allocated to each center, the grant will be used to fund student scholarships, provide mini-grants to researchers, and enhance the services offered by these centers. Already, the university has awarded five $5,000 scholarships to students who plan to work in these centers.

One of the recipients of the scholarship, Alexis Day, a junior majoring in obstetrics and gynecology, shared her excitement about this opportunity. She expressed her gratitude for the financial support and highlighted how it will positively impact her academic and professional journey.

“This scholarship allows me to prioritize my education and take avenues that I haven’t been able to, such as the cancer research center this summer.”

The grant received from Aflac not only enables South Carolina State University to expand its research centers but also plays a significant role in addressing health disparities and promoting equity in medical fields. Through their continued efforts, South Carolina State aims to make a lasting impact on the community and contribute to the advancement of medical outcomes.