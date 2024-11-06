ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

South Carolina continues its season in Week 11 when they take on Vanderbilt. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a South Carolina-Vanderbilt prediction and pick.

South Carolina (5-3, 3-2 SEC) visits Vanderbilt (6-3, 3-2 SEC) on November 9 for a pivotal SEC clash at FirstBank Stadium. The Gamecocks are coming off a commanding victory against Texas A&M, showcasing their strong defense and a potent rushing attack. Freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers aims to build on his recent success, while South Carolina’s defense ranks among the best in the nation for sacks. Vanderbilt, already bowl-eligible after a notable win over Auburn, will rely on quarterback Diego Pavia to navigate a challenging matchup. Expect a competitive game as both teams seek to solidify their postseason aspirations.

Here are the South Carolina-Vanderbilt College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: South Carolina-Vanderbilt Odds

South Carolina: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -160

Vanderbilt: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +132

Over: 45.5 (-108)

Under: 45.5 (-112)

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Time: 4:15 PM ET/1:15 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why South Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 2-5-1

Over/Under: 2-6

Head-to-Head Last 10: 10-0 ML / 7-2-1 ATS / 4-6 O/U

South Carolina is in a good position to secure a victory against Vanderbilt in Week 11, leveraging their explosive offense and formidable defense. The Gamecocks’ offense, led by freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers, is coming off an impressive performance against Texas A&M, where Sellers showcased his dual-threat capabilities with 244 passing yards, 106 rushing yards, and 3 combined touchdowns. This dynamic offensive attack, coupled with the strong running game spearheaded by Raheim Sanders (570 yards, 8 TDs), will pose significant challenges for Vanderbilt’s defense. South Carolina’s offense, averaging 30.5 points per game, has the firepower to exploit Vanderbilt’s defensive vulnerabilities, particularly in the passing game where the Commodores have struggled, allowing 22.4 receptions per game since 2023 – the worst in the SEC.

Defensively, South Carolina boasts one of the nation’s top play-making units, led by standouts Dylan Stewart, Nick Emmanwori, and Kyle Kennard. The Gamecocks’ defense has been stingy, allowing just 18.9 points per game (20th nationally) and holding opponents to a mere 64.7 passer rating, the 10th-lowest in the country. This defensive prowess will be crucial in containing Vanderbilt’s offense, which may be hampered by health concerns surrounding quarterback Diego Pavia. Additionally, South Carolina’s special teams under coach Shane Beamer have been elite, providing an extra edge in field position battles. With a dominant 15-game winning streak against Vanderbilt dating back to 2008, the Gamecocks have both the psychological advantage and the on-field talent to extend their success in this SEC matchup.

Why Vanderbilt Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 1-7

Over/Under: 5-3

Head-to-Head Last 10: 0-10 ML / 2-7-1 ATS / 4-6 O/U

Vanderbilt is looking to upset South Carolina in Week 11, leveraging their home-field advantage and momentum from their recent bowl-clinching victory over Auburn. The Commodores’ offense, led by quarterback Diego Pavia, has been efficient this season, averaging 30.5 points per game. Pavia’s impressive passer rating of 106, ranking 18th nationally, coupled with a strong ground game averaging 148.1 rushing yards per contest, will challenge South Carolina’s defense. Vanderbilt’s balanced attack and their ability to convert on third downs (46% success rate) will be crucial in maintaining possession and controlling the game’s tempo.

Defensively, Vanderbilt has shown significant improvement, allowing just 21 points per game, ranking 31st nationally. Their run defense, in particular, has been stout, limiting opponents to 111.8 rushing yards per game. This strength will be pivotal in containing South Carolina’s run-heavy offense, which relies heavily on their ground game. Additionally, Vanderbilt’s defense has faced fewer rushing attempts than most teams, indicating their ability to force opponents into passing situations. With the home crowd behind them and the confidence from their recent success, the Commodores are well-positioned to exploit any weaknesses in South Carolina’s game plan and secure a crucial SEC victory.

Final South Carolina-Vanderbilt Predictions & Pick

In this Week 11 SEC matchup, South Carolina (-3.5) is poised to edge out Vanderbilt (+3.5) in a closely contested game. The Gamecocks’ recent upset over Texas A&M has given them momentum, while their defense, allowing just 18.9 points per game, should contain Vanderbilt’s offense. South Carolina’s balanced attack, led by freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers and running back Raheim Sanders, will likely exploit Vanderbilt’s defensive vulnerabilities.

However, Vanderbilt’s home-field advantage and the confidence from their bowl-clinching win over Auburn shouldn’t be underestimated. Quarterback Diego Pavia’s efficiency could keep the Commodores competitive throughout the game. Expect South Carolina to pull away in the second half, but Vanderbilt to keep it close enough to cover the spread. The Gamecocks’ superior talent and defensive prowess should secure the win, but Vanderbilt covers the spread on their home turf.

Final South Carolina-Vanderbilt Predictions & Pick: Vanderbilt +3.5 (-110), Under 45.5 (-112)