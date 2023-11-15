An American Conference game on Friday continues with our college football odds series, with our South Florida-UTSA prediction and pick.

After racing out to a 2-0 record in their first couple of conference games, the South Florida Bulls looked like a potential sleeper contender for first place. However, they have since gone 1-3 in the American and are sitting in the middle of the pack. Although the last four games of conference play have not gone according to plan, they are coming from a big confidence-boosting win over Temple. In the 27-23 victory, South Florida's defense led the way as they forced three interceptions and one fumble. They will try to keep this momentum up as they head to San Antonio to take on the Road Runners.

In their first full season in the American Athletic Conference, the UTSA Road Runners have been phenomenal. At a perfect 6-0 in conference play, the Road Runners are in a three-way tie with SMU and Tulane for first place. Their most recent win came in dominating fashion at home against the Rice Owls. This was UTSA's third conference win by 20 or more points. Aided by a 21-0 third-quarter advantage, UTSA won 34-14 and saw a balanced offensive attack. With their perfect record at stake, the Road Runners must be firing on all cylinders against an upset-hungry South Florida team.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: South Florida-UTSA Odds

South Florida: +16.5 (-110)

UTSA: -16.5 (-110)

Over: 66.5 (-118)

Under: 66.5 (-104)

How to Watch South Florida vs. UTSA Week 12

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why South Florida Will Cover The Spread

The South Florida Bulls have had to keep up with many opponents this season due to lackluster defense. They have been able to win games and remain competitive in losses due to the run game. Led by running back Nay'Quan Wright and quarterback Byrum Brown, this team averages 188.8 rushing yards per game, the second most in the conference and 27th in the nation. Both players have racked up over 650 yards on the ground and have combined for 15 rushing touchdowns. Matched up against a UTSA unit, allowing 128.5 rushing yards per game could play well in the Bulls' favor. With one of the best ground attacks in the country, South Florida is more than capable of covering.

Except for last week's game, the Bulls have done a great job of holding on to the football and forcing their opponents to commit turnovers. Although they had two fumbles on the day, they recovered both. For the season as a whole, the Bulls have collected nine interceptions, have three different players with two interceptions, and are coming off a three-interception game. South Florida has an even turnover ratio this season and will try to take advantage of UTSA's negative numbers in this department on Friday.

Why UTSA Will Cover The Spread

At 7-3 on the season and 6-0 in conference play, UTSA has been able to thrive through their ability to expose opponent's weaknesses. In this game, it will be South Florida's porous offensive line. The Bulls have allowed 38 sacks for 235 total yards lost in ten games. Not only do the Bulls have one of the worst units up front in the conference, but they will be matched up against the best pass rusher in the American. Linebacker Trey Moore has a conference-leading 14 sacks on the season and is coming off a two-sack game against Rice on Saturday. Look for him to have another monster game against the Bulls this week.

Looking at the defensive unit on the other side of the ball, South Florida has the worst pass defense in the conference. The Bulls allow an average of 303.1 passing yards per game, the most in the American and second most in the entire country. Throwing the ball has not necessarily been a major strong suit of the Road Runners, but quarterback Frank Harris should be very excited for this matchup as he has had two games with 300+ yards this season.

Final South Florida-UTSA Prediction & Pick

With only two games remaining in the season for both teams, each game enters must-win territory. For the UTSA Road Runners, the chase for perfection is as real as ever. They have yet to lose a conference game and are in a great position to keep it that way as a heavy favorite. On the other hand, the South Florida Bulls are desperately trying to collect wins to gain bowl eligibility. In a game both teams need to win, I will lay the points with South Florida. Their run game with Wright will elevate them in this one, along with the advantage of having the better quarterback, Brown. Give me the +16.5 with the South Florida Bulls in this one.

Final South Florida-UTSA Prediction & Pick: South Florida Bulls +16.5 (-110)