Experience the world of South Park in glorious 3D! Here are the details for South Park Snow Day, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailer.
South Park Snow Day Release Date: March 26, 2024
SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! | Release Date Trailer
South Park Snow Day has a release date of March 26, 2024. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Players can choose to preorder the Digital Deluxe Edition which comes with a Season Pass that gives players access to a total of 6 DLCs. These DLCs bring the following:
- All-new game mode
- All-new ranged weapon and new cosmetics
- All-new melee weapon and new cosmetics
- New weapon variation for the Daggers
- CRED cosmetic pack
- Asspen cosmetic pack
South Park Snow Day Gameplay
SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! | Gameplay Trailer
Unlike its two predecessors, which were turn-based combat games, this one is instead an action-adventure game. Also, instead of being a 2D game, it is now a 3D one. Players must create their character and must fight their way through each stage. Players have access to a variety of weapons, such as swords, shields, daggers, and bows, each with its strengths and weaknesses. Other than that, players will also have access to modifiers, known as Bullshit, to modify their attacks and gameplay.
Perhaps the biggest difference between this game and the previous ones is the ability to play this game in online co-op. Up to four players can play together at the same time, with each player controlling their character. If the player does not have friends, they can instead take advantage of the game's matchmaking feature. If, instead, the player just wants to play alone, then they will be able to play with up to three AI-controlled characters instead.
South Park Snow Day Story
Players take control of The New Kid, a character of their creation. The town of South Park has been blanketed in snow, following a blizzard of epic proportions. It is now up to the New Kid, as well as loved characters Cartman, Stan, Kenny, and Kyle to save the town from an endless winter.
