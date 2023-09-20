Southern University football players showed their support for injured Grambling linebacker Jaquavis Richmond on his birthday, per a report by Pat Timlin of BR Proud. Richmond was injured in Grambling's week two matchup against in-state powerhouse LSU.

“You just love that, just to see all these people here from Southern,” Richmond said of the visit from his fellow HBCU athletes. “Even though I don’t like them at all, you know, they like just had a love from them. It means a lot. It warms my heart.”

“It’s not about football anymore bro. It’s about me living. I could’ve lost my life,” he also stated.

Southern University tight end Dupree Fuller agreed that this situation was bigger than football.

“Doesn’t matter if you’re Grambling, Southern, FAMU, Jackson State, we’re all football players we’re all in the SWAC, we’re family…You never want to hear about a football player falling. Even if you might not know him or know what really happened. We all feel that because we’re all players and you never know when it could be your last snap.”

Richmond sustained a neck injury while attempting a tackle after a punt in the third quarter of the team's game against LSU where he appeared to collide with one of his teammates. He was rushed to Our Lady of the Lake hospital after the game, where he underwent successful surgery. He was then transferred to NeuroMedical Center in Baton Rouge where he continues to recover. NeuroMedical Center Physical Therapist Kelsey Pace says Richmond is improving well.

“He has been very motivated and it has shown with a lot of support from his family and friends. Today we were able to walk without using any type of assistive devices, which was awesome.”

Richmond says he's taking progressing back to full health incrimentally.

“Step by step. Okay, I couldn’t move my hands at first. I can move them now. Thank you, Jesus. I couldn’t walk. I can walk now. Thank you, Jesus.”