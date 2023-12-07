Southern University quarterback Harold Blood is entering the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility. The graduate student announced his decision with a post on ‘X'.
“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for everything he's done in my life,” Blood wrote. “Without Him, I wouldn't have made it this far. I would like to say thank you to every single coach that I've come across while here at Southern University, I appreciate you all, dearly. To my brothers who gave their all every Saturday, I'll cherish our bond and memories forever; both on and off the field. With that being said, I plan on entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer for my last year of eligibility. thank you Southern University for becoming a part of my family & I hop to make you all proud as I embark on this new chapter.”
Thank You Southern University! pic.twitter.com/lVGhntg0Y6
— J. Blood (@JRB1ood) December 3, 2023
Blood was a stabilizing force amidst a somewhat tumultuous season for the Southern Jaguars. In his first full year of action, he threw for 1,963 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He completed 58% of his passing attempts. Blood also ran for a touchdown this season.
Blood's best game came against Lincoln, during which he led the Jaguars to a 45-18 rout at their own homecoming. He completed 19 of 28 passing attempts for a whopping 329 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He also had his longest touchdown of the year in the same game: a 98-yard catch-and-run by receiver Darren Morris.
The Southern Jaguars went 5-5 this season with Blood at the helm. He was benched for their 27-22 victory over Grambling State in the Bayou Classic for sophomore quarterback Noah Bodden. However, with his age and experience, Blood will certainly be an attractive transfer portal option for a contending team.