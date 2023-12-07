Southern quarterback Harold Blood joins the transfer exodus as he announces his decision to enter the transfer portal.

Southern University quarterback Harold Blood is entering the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility. The graduate student announced his decision with a post on ‘X'.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for everything he's done in my life,” Blood wrote. “Without Him, I wouldn't have made it this far. I would like to say thank you to every single coach that I've come across while here at Southern University, I appreciate you all, dearly. To my brothers who gave their all every Saturday, I'll cherish our bond and memories forever; both on and off the field. With that being said, I plan on entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer for my last year of eligibility. thank you Southern University for becoming a part of my family & I hop to make you all proud as I embark on this new chapter.”

Blood was a stabilizing force amidst a somewhat tumultuous season for the Southern Jaguars. In his first full year of action, he threw for 1,963 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He completed 58% of his passing attempts. Blood also ran for a touchdown this season.

Blood's best game came against Lincoln, during which he led the Jaguars to a 45-18 rout at their own homecoming. He completed 19 of 28 passing attempts for a whopping 329 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He also had his longest touchdown of the year in the same game: a 98-yard catch-and-run by receiver Darren Morris.

The Southern Jaguars went 5-5 this season with Blood at the helm. He was benched for their 27-22 victory over Grambling State in the Bayou Classic for sophomore quarterback Noah Bodden. However, with his age and experience, Blood will certainly be an attractive transfer portal option for a contending team.