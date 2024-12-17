ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Southern has struggled this season to find some consistency this year, while Ole Miss has started red-hot this year, and they have won three straight games. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Southern-Ole Miss prediction and pick.

Southern is 5-4 this season, with notable wins against Louisiana Tech and Tulsa. Then, they have notable losses against Iowa and Texas A&M. Jordan Johnson and Michael Jacobs are the two biggest keys for the Jaguars this year. Southern has a chance to win the SWAC this year, but they must get back on track. This is a massive test against the Ole Miss on the road for the Jaguars.

Ole Miss is 9-1 after starting the year with notable wins against Colorado State, BYU, and Louisville. Their only loss this year has been to Purdue. This team goes as Sean Pedulla goes on offense. The Rebels have been great this year and have shown great potential. They should be ready for this game against Southern and should be a solid team when SEC play starts this year.

Southern-Ole Miss College Basketball Odds

College Basketball Odds: Southern-Ole Miss Odds

Southern: +24.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +2500

Ole Miss: -24.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -10000

Over: 143.5 (-106)

Under: 143.5 (-118)

How to Watch Southern vs. Ole Miss

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: SEC Network+/ESPN+

Why Southern Will Cover The Spread/Win

Southern has been great this year on offense. They score 84.9 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 47%, and have a three-point percentage of 34.8%. Two Jaguars players are averaging over double digits this season, with Jordan Johnson leading at 11.3 points per game. Michael Jacobs is just behind with 11.1 points per game. Then, Tidjiane Dioumassi leads in assists at 4.4 per game. This offense relies on Johnson and Jacobs the most, but they have some overall balance this year, and that has been the biggest key for the Jaguars on offense. They need that balance to show up against Ole Miss because the Rebels are one of the best defenses in the SEC and can shut them down, especially at home.

Southern's defense has been solid this year. They allow 69.8 points per game, 43.2% from the field, and 33% from behind the arc. Then, DaMariee Jones has been the best rebounder this season, with 4.8 per game. Then, Puoch Dobuol leads the team with 0.8 blocks per game. Six different Jaguars are averaging at least one steal per game, with Tidjiane Dioumassi leading at 1.9. Southern has been playing well on defense and can slow down Ole Miss's offense. The Rebels have been great on defense; that is where this game will be. The two teams will slow this game down and make it a rock fight.

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ole Miss' offense has been solid this year. They score 82.7 points per game, have a 46.5% field goal percentage, and a 37.1% three-point shooting percentage. Four Rebels are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Sean Pedulla leading at 14.4 points per game. Murray also leads the team in assists at 4.7 per game. The Rebels have been better on offense this season than last year, but Southern is a difficult matchup due to what they have shown on defense so far. Ole Miss has the better athletes, and they should be able to overwhelm Southern in this game at home.

Ole Miss' defense has been great this year. They allow 64.2 points per game, 40.3% from the field, and 30.6% from behind the arc. Jaemyn Brakfield is the key for the team down low, leading with rebounding at 5.5 per game. Then, Dre Davis leads the team with blocks per game at 0.9 per game. Then, four Rebels are averaging at least one steal per game, with Matthew Murrell leading the team with 2.4 steals. The Rebels are a great defensive team and can shut down Southern despite their balance as a team. Expect their defense to be the big key in this game at home against Southern.

Final Southern-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

Southern has shown the ability to play well this year, but this is a different beast. Ole Miss is playing great basketball this year. The Rebels have the defense and the offense to completely overwhelm Southern in this game. Ole Miss is primed to be a wildcard in the SEC, and they should win and cover easily in this home game against Southern.

Final Southern-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Ole Miss -24.5 (-110)