The Chicago White Sox have signed former Cleveland Guardians pitcher Bryan Shaw to a minor league contract with a non-roster invite to camp, according to a Wednesday tweet from the Athletic MLB senior writer James Fegan.

Drafted in the second round of the 2008 MLB June Amateur Draft out of California State, Shaw spent 12 years in the MLB before signing with the Sox. Though originally suiting up for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2011, he built his career as a reliever in Cleveland in two stints with the Guardians from 2013-17 and 2021-22, according to Baseball Reference. He played in a career-high 81 games for the Guardians in 2021, finishing 10 and pitching in 77.1 innings while striking out 71 of the 334 batters he faced.

Bryan Shaw was sent in as Game 7 of the 2016 MLB World Series against the Chicago Cubs as all tied up. Despite a heroic effort from Shaw, a rally from Chicago in the 10th inning all but sealed the Cubs’ first World Series win since 1908, when Chicago took a 4-1 win over the Detroit Tigers at Bennett Park.

“It was fun,” Shaw said. “Everybody dreams of playing in the World Series, pitching in Game 7 with the game on the line.

“It’s definitely a lot of fun, but it’s unfortunate we came out on the wrong end.”

Shaw signed with the Colorado Rockies and Seattle Mariners in 2017 and 2020, respectively, before returning to Cleveland in 2021. He signed a three-year, $27 million with the Rockies before being released in 2020.

The Sox agreed to a deal with San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger in November, who went 7-7 as a starting pitcher for the Padres last season in 23 games played and 22 starts before signing with the White Sox in free agency. Clevinger spent five seasons of his own with the Guardians, earning a 42-22 record as an American League pitcher and pitching a shutout in the 2018 season.