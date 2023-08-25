We're back with another prediction and pick for the second day of the 2023 FIBA World Cup as we turn our attention towards Group G and this matchup from Jakarta. Spain will be taking on Ivory Coast for the last game of Saturday's slate of action. Check out our FIBA World Cup odds series for our Spain-Ivory Coast prediction and pick.

Spain comes into group play after going 8-2 in the FIBA Europe qualifying stages and they posted the second-highest point differential (+120) only behind France. They finished tied for first in their bracket heading into the World Cup and will be the top team to look out for in this tournament. They are the returning champions from 2019 and hold the No. 1 spot in the FIBA rankings.

Ivory Coast comes into this stage after going 8-2 to advance to group play. They finished as tied for first with Angola in their group and have put forward an impressive showing thus far. They'll be the massive underdogs heading into this matchup, but can certainly contend for the second spot in the group.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Spain-Ivory Coast Odds

Spain: -24.5 (-115)

Ivory Coast: +24.5 (-111)

Over: 153.5 (-111)

Under: 153.5 (-115)

How to Watch Spain vs. Ivory Coast

TV: ESPN+

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: Courtside 1891

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET/ 6:30 a.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Spain Will Cover The Spread

Spain comes in as the next favorites behind the United States to win the World Cup. They were led by a veteran team in 2019 and had a magical run to the final cup game. With many of their players not returning, Spain will boast a much younger lineup with fresh NBA talent added on top. Rudy Fernandez will lead the charge, as always, and he'll be joined by the Hernangomez brothers. Spain is very tall in the pain and on the perimeter, so look for them to lock Ivory Coast up on defense.

To cover this spread, Spain will have to stay consistent with their shooting and work the ball inside. They have a very capable lineup when it comes to driving to the hoop, so expect them to pick up a number of their points from the free throw line, where they're shooting 71.7%. Spain was the highest scoring team throughout the European qualifiers so look for them to post a balanced offensive scoring attack once again.

Why Ivory Coast Will Cover The Spread

Ivory Coast will have a tall task in front of them facing off against the defending FIBA Cup Champions. They will, however, have young NBA prospect Mo Bamba on their side as he looks to give them a lift in the scoring. Ivory Coast boasts a tall lineup, but they give up size in their guards. They could have some trouble against the taller guard of Spain and creating any openings, so look for Ivory Coast to work inside through their ball movement.

To cover the spread in this game, Ivory Coast will have to seriously shock Spain with their defense. They're not the most well-equipped team on the offensive end, but they can make up for it with their length and hustle on defense. It may take an off-shooting night from Spain for Ivory Coast to have a chance in this one, but anything can happen if they lock down on the defensive end.

Final Spain-Ivory Coast Prediction & Pick

Spain will be coming into the World Cup with the confidence of another championship squad behind them. Their experience and chemistry will prove to be too much in this game as they easy cover the spread. Ivory Coast may see some success during group play, but it won't come against the defending champions.

Final Spain-Ivory Coast Prediction & Pick: Spain -24.5 (-115)