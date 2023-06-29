entSpain and Panama lock horns in the International Friendly! Catch the International Friendly odds series here, featuring our Spain-Panama prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

La Roja is coming in hot form, losing just three matches in all competitions since 2022. The Spaniards remain one of the feared teams in women's football. There are no signs of slowing down the European giants, as they only had one loss this year.

Las Canaleras have also enjoyed some productive outings in matches in 2023. Panama has been unbeaten in four of the last five international friendlies, which only featured a tight 0-2 loss to Colombia.

Here are the Spain-Panama soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

International Friendly Odds: Spain-Panama Odds

Spain: -20000

Panama: +6000

Draw: +3700

Over 2.5 Goals: -340

Under 2.5 Goals: +225

How to Watch Spain vs. Panama

TV: N/A

Stream: RTVE.es, fuboTV España, TDP, RPC, TDP

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Spain Can Beat Panama

The Spanish national team is currently ranked 6th in the FIFA rankings and is the fifth-best team in UEFA. La Roja just trails the USA, Germany, Sweden, England, and France in the women's rankings. In 2023, the team is preparing to compete in the World Cup for the third time in history, with a unique prospect of vying for the title. For this tournam, Spain is placed in Group C alongside Costa Rica, Zambia, and Japan.

In their recent games, the Spanish team has shown their strength. In their most recent match, they faced China and emerged victorious with a 3-0 scoreline. Teresa Abelleira, Athenea del Castillo, and Alba Redondo. Del Castillo, Sheila Garcia Gomez, and Jennifer Hermoso also got assists in the match. They have also achieved other impressive results, such as a 4-2 win against Norway and a 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic, both in friendly matches as part of their World Cup preparations.

Spain's women's team has played nine friendlies since the end of the Mundial selection, which the team passed with flying colors. Last year, they defeated the Americans (2-0), the Argentines (7-0), and the Japanese (1-0). Only the Swedes put up a fight (1-1). The Red Fury also started the new year with a win, outscoring Jamaica (3-0). However, later they faced Australia (2-3) and suffered their first defeat in a long time. Spain's two previous defeats in 2022 came in the Women's Euro competition, where they got defeats from finalists Germany and England.

The Spanish team boasts individual talents that raise the team’s level. One of these standout players is Alexia Putellas, a midfielder from Barcelona, currently considered the best female player in the world. Alexia has 27 goals in 100 appearances for Spain and has also made 126 goals in 281 games played for Barca. Another player to watch is Jennifer Hermoso, an attacker from the Mexican team Pachuca, who stands out as the leading goal scorer of the current generation with 48 goals in 97 games. Other prominent scorers for the Spanish squad are Aitana Bonmatí, Mariona Caldentey, Esther González, and Alba Redondo. María Isabel Rodríguez leads the goalkeepers with 12 appearances.

Why Panama Can Beat Spain

Currently, the Panamanian national team is ranked 52nd in the FIFA rankings and is the sixth-best team in CONCACAF. In a historic achievement for the country, they will be participating in the World Cup for the first time in 2023. In the tournament, they are placed in Group F alongside renowned teams like France, Brazil, and Jamaica.

Based on their recent games, Panama has had mixed results. In their most recent match, they faced Gibraltar in a friendly and won with an impressive 7-0 scoreline. Emilie Maciel Cedeno Coba made a special effort and scored a hat-trick. In another friendly, Panama drew 1-1 against the Colombian national team. However, in a previous encounter against the same team, Panama suffered a 2-0 defeat.

The team is conducting an active preparatory campaign for the Mundial. In the new year, they have already entered the field seven times and suffered only one defeat. The Panamanians took the lead in fixtures played against Chile (3-1), Papua New Guinea (2-0), Paraguay (1-0), and the Dominican Republic (1-0), all of which were beaten relatively evenly.

Among the key players of the Panamanian team is Lineth Cedeno, a forward who plays for Sampdoria. She was the author of the goal that secured the team’s place in the World Cup, becoming an iconic figure for Panamanian football. Additionally, Marta Cox, a midfielder from Pachuca, has been a consistent performer in the current squad. Other names to remember from the Panama team are Deysiré Salazar, Karla Riley, Riley Tanner, and Yomira Pinzón.

Final Spain-Panama Prediction & Pick

Panama will surely put up a fight, but the Spanish squad has been virtually unstoppable. Spain appears to be the clear winner in the game, with Panama's chance of an upset merely low.

Final Spain-Panama Prediction & Pick: Spain (-20,000)