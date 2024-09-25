The Los Angeles Sparks made a big change to their team, firing head coach Curt Miller after he led to an 8-32 record, which was the worst in the league. While people were sharing their opinion on the firing, Sparks rookie Cameron Brink posted a picture of her last tunnel fit of the season, which maybe hilariously distracted some people from Miller's situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐂 (@cameronbrink22)

Unfortunately for Brink, she was hurt earlier in the season after suffering a torn ACL. Brink was the No. 2 pick in the draft and averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game before getting injured.

Sparks' player speaks out after Curt Miller's firing

After Curt Miller was fired from the Sparks, Dearica Hamby went on X, formerly Twitter, to pay her respects to her former coach.

“A little lost for words honestly…. this is hard for me as a big part of my transition success and support to LA has been Curt,” Hamby tweeted. “I hope there is grace in this process for a proven, amazing coach. Everything shouldn’t fall on his shoulders and there’s so much more that goes into coaching besides wins and losses. (That a lot of you don’t see but you speak on)

“To [Curt Miller], I am truly thankful for our relationship and I think that showed. You had my back on all levels that some ppl will never see. I wish we could’ve had more time as we’ve seen what you’re capable of.. BUILD is still the belief and you started that! Love you always!!!”

Miller responded to Hamby, saying “Thanks [Dearica] … you are one of a kind!!! I do and always will have your back. Congratulations again on your year… keep leading this group. Nothing changes- build LA into a Champion, period!”