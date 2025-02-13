Kelsey Plum was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks, and there is excitement revolving around the team on what they can do during the upcoming season. Plum will be reunited with Dearica Hamby, as they used to play on the Las Vegas Aces together before Hamby eventually left.

During Plum's introductory press conference, Plum was asked about Hamby and their relationship and kept it real on reuniting with her.

“I am just so grateful for her . . . I have so much respect for who she is . . . I know how hard it is to go through different things on and off the court. I've always been in alignment with her,” Plum said.

https://twitter.com/WomensHoops_USA/status/1890152278520148106

With Plum on the Sparks roster, there's a good chance they can make some noise during the season and have a big improvement from last year.

Kelsey Plum has big expectations with Sparks

During the press conference, Kelsey Plum shared that she had big goals for this season with the Sparks.

“I plan to be definitely in the top-five in assists this year, and it's because I get the opportunity to do so. Playing the two guard, it can be difficult at times to try to have that type of usage, to get people involved in the same way,” Plum said. “But I do know that for me, I know I have the ability to get to the paint. . .I made the Olympic team as a point guard, maybe people forget that sometimes.”

With her experience playing with Chelsea Gray, Plum has been able to learn how to be a playmaker.

“I learned a lot playing with Chelsea. I think she's one of the best at being able to run a team, and then also has a great feel for who needs the ball and just threading the needle,” Plum said. “I know my style is a little bit different, but I definitely have a lot more in the tank. I've always been kind of shifted to the two guard because of my ability to shoot and play off-ball which is great, but I also think in Coach's [Lynne Roberts] system, it's a bit more positionless and we'll be able to see a lot more of my ability to get people involved.”