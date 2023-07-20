The Los Angeles Sparks have been hit with a ton of injuries/absences so far during the first half of the season. They started out the year with some solid play, but it's quickly dissolved into simply trying to stay healthy from game to game. Fortunately for them, they are within reach of playoff spot. With a few key players set to return as the second half of the season gets underway, the Sparks are in position to make a late season push. The Sparks received more good news on Wednesday with a health update on Lexie Brown. Brown is officially listed as questionable ahead of Thursday's game against the Minnesota Lynx.

The following is the @LASparks Game Status Report for tomorrow’s matchup at the Minnesota Lynx: Lexie Brown – QUESTIONABLE (non-covid illness)

Chiney Ogwumike – OUT (foot)

Nia Clouden – OUT (knee)

Katie Lou Samuelson – OUT (pregnancy) — LA Sparks PR (@LASparksPR) July 19, 2023

Lexie Brown has been out for about month as she's been dealing with a health-related absence. She had been listed on the Sparks injury report as out for the past several weeks and now she's been upgraded to questionable which should be taken as a welcome sign for Sparks fans.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Prior to Brown being sidelined, she had been having a career-season. She was a free agent in the offseason and chose to re-sign with the Sparks. In games so far, Brown had been averaging 13.3 points per game, 2.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 48.4 percent shooting from the field, 42 percent shooting from the free-throw line and 84.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Her numbers are career-highs across the board and she had been playing a little over 31 minutes per game.

Brown had been the Sparks starting shooting guard and without her they've struggled to find consistent scoring and three-point shooting.