An entirely different race overruns the motor track pit stop.

Speed Crew introduces a brand-new type of adrenaline-fueled madness as it releases on new platforms this January. Here’s everything you need to know about Speed Crew, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Speed Crew Release Date: January 31, 2024

Out on the Nintendo Switch since June 6, 2023, Speed Crew now arrives on January 31, 2024, on PC through Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X. The game was developed and self-published by Wild Fields.

Speed Crew Gameplay

Speed Crew is a couch action party game that pits mechanics against each other in a race off the race tracks. With trusty tools in hand, players will have to outmaneuver and outwit their opponents as each one of up to four players tries to fix their vehicles as fast as possible. From unsanctioned drag racing to high-stakes professional racing, the pit stop crew is essential to the success of their drivers. And in Speed Crew, you are behind the wheel, so to speak, of the support team at the pit stop.

Replace tires, refuel cars, and repair parts for all kinds of vehicles, competing in different kinds of races, ranging from drag races to rallies. Play through the game’s classic campaign mode and beat your mechanic family’s long-time rivals from other garages, either in solo mode or with up to three other friends in crossplay co-op.

Coordinate with your teammates and find out what needs to be done after diagnosing the car. Plan and fix broken parts and get them back on track. Each new event will unveil new challenges and obstacles for you and your friends to overcome, including rain and lightning strikes, conveyor belts, and canals full of floating boxes, resulting in chaotic pit stops that you’ll have to work around at every turn. Complete new events to unlock new characters, costumes, and higher sponsorship levels.

New to this release and also coming to the Nintendo Switch is the new Dominion Mode. In this brand-new game mode, use tools and power-ups to disrupt the flow of car repairs by stunning players, disabling equipment, rigging the track, and other methods to introduce even more chaos in the pit stop. Just be ready to defend yourself, as mechanics are likely to fight back as they try to get their work back on track!

Speed Crew has often been compared to Overcooked, with fans describing the game as Overcooked with cars. It’s not far from that description, but we do think Speed Crew deserves to be recognized for its own merits.

Speed Crew Story

In Speed Crew, you’re part of a family of mechanics, now driven to competition by old and new rival families, with the competition spanning decades and generations of mechanics fighting over who’s the best in the pit stop.

