Beyoncé is being eyed as the next high-profile act to take on the Sphere after U2 is done with it in 2024.

While U2 is still doing its Sphere residency, the high-tech venue may have found its next act. Beyoncé is being eyed with a bonkers contract twist.

“Crazy in Love” with Sphere?

The New York Post is reporting that James Dolan is trying to secure Beyoncé for a Sphere residency. However, if Dolan hopes to land the Queen Bey, he will have to get the checkbook ready.

In the Post's report, they added that her team is asking for “about” $10 million to produce her show. For reference, that's roughly the same number that the Sphere shelled out for U2.

U2 was the inaugural act at the Sphere. They opened the $2.3 billion high-tech venue on September 29. Initially announced as a few nights, the demand forced the residency to add dates and bleed into 2024. At the time of this writing, U2 is set to wrap up their residency on February 18, 2024.

The residency is commemorating U2's 1991 album, Achtung Baby. Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Bram van den Berg (who's filling in for Larry Mullen Jr.) play the album in full for the first time with insane visuals as the backdrop.

Beyoncé is fresh off of her latest studio album, Renaissance. The album spawned the “Renaissance World Tour” which grossed over $579 million across its 56 shows. It concluded on October 1 after starting back in May. A concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, will be released on December 1 and will hope to recapture Taylor Swift's success with her “Eras” tour concert film.

Should Beyoncé take on the Sphere, it's unknown what show she will put on. Will it be an extension of her “Renaissance World Tour,” or will it be something completely new? Either way, it will be exciting to see.