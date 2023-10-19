Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will swing onto Netflix in the U.S. on Oct. 31.

The movie had an amazing run in theaters as one of Sony Pictures Animation's highest-grossing films. Beyond that, it was one of the year's top-grossing movies, with over $690 million worldwide, according to Deadline.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse record box office numbers

It was the first of two sequels to Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won an Oscar in 2018 for Best Animated Feature. It's coming to Netflix as part of the studio's five-year pay-one licensing deal.

The movie Across the Spider-Verse begins with Brooklyn's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Miles Morales (voiced by Shamek Moore). He gets back together with Gwen Stacy (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld).

They encounter a team of Spider-People who are charged with protecting the existence of the multiverse, and he's sent through it. Heroes battle on handling new threats, and Miles finds himself against other Spiders. Through the movie, he redefines what it means to be a hero so the ones he loves the most can be saved.

The film was scripted by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson directed it. It's based on the Spider-Man comics by Marvel.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was set to be released in theaters on March 29, 2024; however, Sony moved the date back due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. The strike has made voice work impossible to complete, and a date has not been set for the release.

Netflix will surely enjoy having Across the Spider-Verse on its platform, catching viewers streaming it on the web.