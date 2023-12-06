Andrew Garfield recently praised Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, calling it a 'masterpiece of pure cinema.'

Former Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield has high praise for Across the Spider-Verse.

“A masterpiece of pure cinema”

At a special screening of Across the Spider-Verse in London, Garfield appeared to talk about the film (via @CultureVrave on X). He got to moderate a conversation about the film and cited the latest animated Spider-Man as “a masterpiece of pure cinema without any separation.”

The critics agree. Across the Spider-Verse has a 95% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and its predecessor had a 97%. Five years ago, Into the Spider-Verse was released and was a huge hit. It grossed $384 million worldwide and also won Best Animated Feature at the Oscars.

Across the Spider-Verse grossed even more, making $690 million this year during its theatrical run. It will likely be in contention for Oscars as well just like its predecessor.

Andrew Garfield previously portrayed Spider-Man in live-action form. He led the two Amazing Spider-Man movies in 2012 and 2014 before stepping away from the role. Tom Holland since inherited the mask and has been the MCU's web-slinger.

After years away from the role, Garfield would return to play Spider-Man in No Way Home. The film brought three generations of the character together with Tobey Maguire also appearing alongside Garfield and Holland. Will Garfield ever appear in the Spider-Verse films? Time will tell.

Outside of his Spider-Man performances, Garfield is known for his roles in The Social Network, Hacksaw Ridge, Silence, and Tick, Tick… Boom. He has been nominated for two Oscars, one for his performance in Hacksaw Ridge and one for his performance in Tick, Tick… Boom.