Mary Jane Watson's voice actor sounds off on internet harassment

Stephanie Tyler Jones, the face model for Mary Jane Watson in Insomniac's Spider-Man games, took a stand against inappropriate behavior from fans, addressing recent incidents of harassment that encroached on her personal boundaries. Jones shared her discomfort on Instagram, highlighting a disturbing incident where a fan called her workplace multiple times, leaving unsettling voicemails and prompting feelings of unease and insecurity.

Expressing her current career transition into skincare and clarifying that she is no longer actively auditioning for acting or modeling roles, Jones emphasized the importance of maintaining safety and personal space. She underscored that her involvement in the Spider-Man games doesn't exempt her from the right to pursue her livelihood without fear or intrusion.

Stephanie Tyler Jones calls out creepy #SpiderMan fans She was the face model for Mary Jane in the Insomniac games “I appreciate the love for my role in the Spider-Man games … Over the weekend, some followers crossed boundaries. One even went to the extent of calling my… pic.twitter.com/CLfyUCiDFH — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 8, 2024

In a statement on her Instagram story, Jones firmly denounced the crossing of boundaries by certain followers, emphasizing that her skincare page is not a platform for Spider-Man or Mary Jane Watson enthusiasts. She urged fans to respect her new career path and reiterated her stance on setting boundaries, emphasizing that uncomfortable messages would be disregarded, and individuals causing discomfort would be blocked.

Jones's courageous stance sheds light on the pervasive issue of harassment within the video game industry, a concern echoed by the Game Developers Conference's State of the Game Industry survey. The study revealed that 91% of developers view player harassment as a significant problem, with women and members of the LGBTQ+ community disproportionately subjected to abuse from players.

Jones's experience serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by individuals in the gaming industry, especially in terms of personal safety and respect for boundaries. Her call for accountability and the reinforcement of boundaries highlight the need for greater awareness and action to combat harassment and ensure a safe environment for all within the gaming community.