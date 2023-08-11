While the Tom Holland's Spider-Man didn't have a traditional origin story in the MCU, Jon Watts, who directed all three movies in the trilogy, dished on this version's origin story.

An excerpt (via TheDirect) from the new Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art of the Movie book confirms that the ending of No Way Home is meant to be the conclusion of this Peter Parker's origin story. “When we were doing Homecoming, the discussions were always about how we do something that you haven't seen before with Peter Parker,” Watts recalled. “That steers you down a couple different paths and leads you to doing things like having his best friend find out his identity, and having his aunt find out, and then, at the end of the last movie, having the whole world find out.”

He continued, “So that was a fun thing to play with these new aspects. But in the end, you know, it was nice to be able to have everything coalesce into, at its essence, the simple story of Spider-Man. We just really took our time telling the first issue of Spider-Man — that origin story.”

Most fans likely assumed this, but it's nice to have confirmation that the MCU did have an origin story plan for their Spider-Man. It initially seemed that the MCU would completely bypass an origin story for Tom Holland's Peter Parker. Luckily, it seems that the Homecoming trilogy directed by Jon Watts is just the beginning for his character.

Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art of the Movie is on sale now.