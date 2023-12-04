Steve Lightfoot is hired on as co-showrunner of a new Spider-Man noir series that's being produced for Prime Video.

A new Spider-Man Noir live-action series is being produced, and just recently, Steve Lightfoot was tapped as co-showrunner.

No name has been given for this new series. However, it's reported that it will follow an older superhero in the 1930s. Based in New York City, it will not feature Peter Parker, and the main character will be set in his own universe, according to Variety.

Steve Lightfoot to be showrunner on new Spider-Man Noir series

As for Lightfoot, it's his first time diving into an MCU production. Prior to this, he was The Punisher's showrunner, which ran on Netflix. Also, he was a showrunner on Apple TV+'s Shantaram, a show he also created. Beyond these, he's credited on Hannibal, Narcos, and Behind Her Eyes.

Sony controls these characters from Marvel at Amazon. This noir series will be alongside another Spider-Man-based series called Silk: Spider Society. Angela Kang will be the showrunner for Spider Society.

The new Spider-Man noir has Oren Uziel as the writer. Uziel will be a co-showrunner and executive producer.

Back in February, Sony Pictures TV Studios president Katherine Pope talked with Deadline about Spider-Man. She shed some light on what's to come with Spider-Man.

“It's a huge focus certainly for all of us here, and for me in particular,” she noted.

As for when we can expect this new Spider-Man noir series, there's no date confirmed. It sounds like it will be very interesting and a new look at the Spider-Man universe. And with Steve Lightfoot being involved, we can all expect something spectacular.