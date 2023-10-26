Sony's Spider-man 2 was released this past week to Playstation and the reviews have been outstanding. The second installment to the open-world Spider-Man franchise sees both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in on the action. Spider-Man 2 has solidified itself as one of, if not the top-tier open-world games to ever be made. But who is there to thank? That would be the Batman Arkham series.

Batman: Arkham first debuted with Arkham Asylum back in 2009. While that game was groundbreaking for its reason, 2011's Arkham City was where the open-world setup hit stride. Batman: Arkham City gifted players with a superhero game where they sneak around in the shadows, taking down enemies below in the cover of darkness. Batman's classic arsenal of gadgets is used to neutralize multiple enemies at once. Players could even glide from the highest rooftops over a city in crisis, helping citizens in danger. All of this came with the joy of an open world. All of these qualities can also be found in both Spider-Man games.

What the Batman: Arkham series lacks in modernity, the Spider-Man series thrives in. The last installment in the Arkham franchise came almost nine years ago. Players can turn to Spidey if they're looking for that Arkham-style feel, with more of a modern game twist.

Other similarities between the two game franchises include certain gameplay mechanics. Batman's glide mode and Spider-Man's new wingsuit flight mechanic are perfect examples of this. Even certain side quests like finding Riddler trophies, or taking on an environmental puzzle from Prowler have similar ideas.

It's ironic how two very opposite superheroes can have such similar games to play. Whether it be gliding, swinging, throwing batarangs, or shooting webs, Batman and Spider-Man relate more than we may think. Especially in terms of gameplay.

While fans most likely won't see another installment in the Arkham series, it's good to know that its successor has fully found its stride. A combination of Arkham's open-world style and a bit more of Spider-Man's flare make this game great. Whether or not the Spider-Man series tops the Arkham Series as a greater game franchise is yet to be seen.

