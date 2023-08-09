Euphoria and White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney has confirmed her role in the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off film, Madame Web.

Speaking to Variety in a pre-SAG-AFTRA strike interview, Sweeney spoke about the Spider-Man film. Dakota Johnson will play the titular Madame Web, but Sweeney will play Julia Carpenter/Spider-Woman. “I was freaking out, of course,” she said. “I went straight to the comic store, and I bought every comic that mentioned my comic.”

Spider-Man spin-off films have varied in box office success — the Venom films have been successful while Morbius was not — but Sweeney is optimistic Madame Web will become a hit. “I think it's different from what people expect a superhero movie to be,” Sweeney revealed. “Quite that! That's a quote because the tabloids will pick up everything else we talked about.”

Variety then asked if she'd want to play a larger part in the MCU and if a standalone Spider-Woman film was in the works. She gave a coy yes to the former and a shrug with a smile to the latter.

Madame Web is an upcoming Spider-Man spin-off and is currently scheduled to be released on February 14, 2024. Sweeney stars alongside Dakota Johnson, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, Celeste O'Connor, and more.

Sydney Sweeney had breakout roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus. She has received two Emmy nominations for those roles. Earlier in her career, Sweeney had roles in Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid's Tale, and Sharp Objects. She even appeared in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and gave an acclaimed performance in the biographical drama Reality as Reality Winner.