Shameik Moore reprised his iconic role of Miles Morales in the upcoming sequel Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. With the world wide June 2 premier drawing closer, Moore told MySA how he feels about his character. He also touched on how that relationship evolved since starting Into The Spider-Verse to now.

Naturally, Moore claims, he grew more connected to Miles Morales. Playing as him allowed him to really get to know the character, and he saw how they were similar. “I think, naturally, that probably happened. I think there are a lot of parallels in my heart and within Miles’ heart; how I’m speaking and how the energy comes out.”

Then, Moore pivoted to how others came to see him as his role. He claims they saw the essence of Miles in him.

“I don’t really change too much of myself. I follow direction, take notes, and I do what they ask. I think I got the role because they feel that Miles’ essence is being brought through,” he admitted. “This time around, it’s been nice to embrace my mask; to own it [and] know my strengths, weaknesses, and curiosities. Miles is a part of me.”

On a different note, Moore was asked what version of himself he would see if he stepped into the Spider-Verse himself: “If I met a version of myself that was better than me, I don’t know what that would do to me. I would be inspired. I’m a competitive person, so maybe I’d be competitive with myself. Maybe that’s what I need. He’s probably on an entirely different level. I see him in my head. I’m sure he exists. Maybe we’ll see – one day.”

See Shameik Moore in Across The Spider-Verse in theaters June 2.