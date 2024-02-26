Fight through the challenges and prove your worth. Here are the details for Spiritfall, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailer.
Spiritfall Release Date: February 28, 2024
Spiritfall’s full release comes out on February 28, 2024. It is available on PC via Steam. The game originally came out in Early Access on April 3, 2023. It is now ready for full release after almost a year in Early Access.
We were able to try the game out before it came out in Early Access. If you are interested in our thoughts on the game back then, then you can read about our first impressions of Spiritfall, its story and gameplay, and see if the game is for you.
Spiritfall Gameplay
Art of Combat Update – Spiritfall Trailer
Spiritfall is 2D platformer with action-roguelike elements, as well as some RPG elements. If you’ve played games like Hades, Dead Cells, or Slay the Spire, then you will be familiar with how this game goes. Before every run, players can decide which weapons they will use. There are a total of five weapons available: the Battle Hammer-Axe, the Sisterhood Gauntlets, the Astral Cord Bow, the Link Blades, and the Equinox.
Each of these weapons has its own strengths and weaknesses, as well as different playstyles. For example, the Battle Hammer-Axe has a slow attack speed, but strong damage. The Equinox, on the other hand, can switch between Staff and Scythe modes, each with different moves. Players can change weapons based on their playstyle, or if they want to change something up.
Additionally, these weapons have an Awakened Form, which grants permanent buffs once unlocked. Not only that, but the weapons also have an Alternate Form, with the full release bringing with it the Alternate Form for the Equinox.
After starting a run, players must defeat the enemies on the stage. Players can use platforming mechanics to reach enemies and defeat them using the weapon they have equipped. After beating a stage, players can receive a reward, based on the type of stage it is. Afterward, players can choose what stage to go to next, based on what rewards they need. They can either get Talismans, Gold, and even Perks that will empower their character. This includes adding elemental damage to attacks, upgrading jumps and dashes, and more.
As this is a game with action-roguelike elements, a player’s run ends when they die. When that happens, they return to the starting area and can spend their resources on upgrading their weapons and stats. Afterward, the player can choose a weapon again, and start their next run.
Spiritfall Story
The player controls a Vessel, one that was chosen to carry on the Perennial Flame. However, there is a problem. The five Divine Spirits, chosen to guide and protect the realm, doubt your abilities as the Vessel. However, they still decided to trust the Perennial Flame, as it chose you as its Vessel. The Divine Spirits then ask the Vessel to help them regain their power. The power of the Divine Spirits have weakened ever since the Great Gate was closed. To regain their powers, the Divine Spirits ask the Vessel to find a way through the Brink, and unseal the Great Gate inside.
Want more of the latest gaming news, updates, and video game releases? Subscribe now to the ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter to receive your weekly dose of video game information.