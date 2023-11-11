Here is everything you need to know about Cheesemaster Games' Spirittea, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailer videos.

A game that can be described as the baby made if Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away and ConcernedApe’s Stardew Valley went on a honeymoon, Spirittea is a chill new game about helping out spirits with chores and restoring an old bathhouse for your supernatural customers. Does that sound intriguing? Well, learn more by checking out the information you need to know about Spirittea, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailer videos.

Spirittea Release Date: November 13, 2023

Spirittea Release Date Trailer

Spirittea has a release date of November 13, 2023, on PC through Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. The game was developed by Cheesemaster Games and published by No More Robots. The game will be coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch.

Spirittea Story

Spirittea Reveal Trailer

Don’t just drink any beverage you see that you’re not familiar with. In Spirittea, drinking a special tea allowed you to see spirits and even interact with them! Now that they know that you can hear and interact with them, these ethereal bodies have asked you to help them with their troubles. As the kind person you are, you actually start doing just that, and now you’re the proud new friend of these spirits.

However, something has been troubling these spirits for a long time now. With a more modernized and technology-driven world, people have stopped giving offerings and worshipping the spirits, driving the spirits into a bad mood. As such, they have become troublemakers, lost, and causing mayhem. That’s where your Spirittea story starts.

There’s a way to appease these spirits, though, some of them tell you. Everyone, even spirits, appreciates a nice, hot bath. But the old bathhouse has fallen into disuse, decrepit due to neglect. Now, it’s up to you to restore and manage this bathhouse, service the old spirits, and send them back on their way happy and at peace. As you solve the spirits’ problems, you’ll also be able to solve the intertwined needs of the townsfolk, and realize that there are more connections between the living and the departed, making you realize that it’s just as important to care for the unalive as for the living.

Spirittea Gameplay

Spirittea Gameplay Trailer

Spirittea is a life and business simulation with role-playing elements. Your new spirit friends will have tasks, requests, and quests for you to undertake, with each successful task completed helping remind your spirit friends who they were in their past lives. You can also do the same for your still-alive neighbors and you’ll get rewarded with materials you can use to restore the bathhouse back to functional levels.

Managing the bathhouse is also not an easy task. You’ll need to clean towels, chop wood to heat the baths, and seat the spirits with their friends for the ultimate bathing experience. After all of that is done, you can then use your earnings to go back to town and purchase new furniture, fancy decorations, and other things that will make your bathhouse level up in aesthetics and amenities.

With a happy spiritual community, the townsfolk will also start experiencing improvements in their own lives – and you will be uplifted in both body and spirit. Drinking that Spirittea wasn’t so bad, after all.

